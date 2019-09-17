Nevada investigating marijuana testing labs over THC levels

The state of Nevada has launched an investigation of marijuana testing labs for allegedly manipulating the levels of THC to make products seem more potent.

(Scott Sonner/AP)

CARSON CITY — Nevada regulators are investigating marijuana testing laboratories for allegedly manipulating THC levels to make the products seem more potent than they are.

Marijuana regulators are “aware of and investigating potential inflation of THC levels by cannabis laboratories,” according to an email sent out Monday afternoon by the state on behalf of the Taxation Department’s marijuana enforcement division.

“All establishments are encouraged to review practices to ensure the accuracy of cannabis testing results,” the email continued.

The email did not indicate how many labs the state is potentially investigating.

The Taxation Department did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The news comes on the heels of a second health advisory in a month that the state issued earlier Monday for marijuana that had been sold in dispensaries in Las Vegas that later tested for high levels of yeast, mold, bacteria and fungus despite the state requiring testing labs to screen for those things before the product hits store shelves.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.