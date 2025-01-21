Nevada joins lawsuit defending birthright citizenship against Trump order

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford signed onto a legal challenge to President Donald Trump’s birthright citizenship executive order issued on his first day back in the White House.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks at a press conference at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford signed onto a legal challenge to President Donald Trump’s birthright citizenship executive order issued on his first day back in the White House Monday.

Defendants in the suit, which was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts, include the office of the president, the Department of State, U.S. Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration.

The suit, brought forward by several state attorneys general, argues that birthright citizenship is enshrined in the Constitution’s 14th Amendment.

Trump’s order calls for federal agencies, starting next month, to not recognize the citizenship of a newborn born to a parent who is not a permanent resident or U.S. citizen. The same would apply to babies whose mother was legally in the country at the time of birth, but only on a temporary basis.

“President Trump now seeks to abrogate this well-established and longstanding constitutional principle by executive fiat,” the suit said. Ford scheduled a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

What does Trump’s order say?

The order questions that the 14th Amendment extends citizenship automatically to anyone born in the United States.

The 14th Amendment was born in the aftermath of the Civil War and ratified in 1868. It says: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

Trump’s order excludes the following people from automatic citizenship: those whose mothers were not legally in the United States and whose fathers were not U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents; people whose mothers were in the country legally but on a temporary basis and whose fathers were not citizens or legal permanent residents.

What is the history of the issue?

The 14th Amendment did not always guarantee birthright citizenship to all U.S.-born people. Congress did not authorize citizenship for all Native Americans born in the United States, for instance, until 1924.

In 1898 an important birthright citizenship case unfolded in the U.S. Supreme Court. The court held that Wong Kim Ark, who was born in San Francisco to Chinese immigrants, was a U.S. citizen because he was born in the country. After a trip abroad, he had faced denied reentry by the federal government on the grounds that he wasn’t a citizen under the Chinese Exclusion Act.

But some advocates of immigration restrictions have argued that while the case clearly applied to children born to parents who are both legal immigrants, it’s less clear whether it applies to children born to parents without legal status.

