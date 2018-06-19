Nevada lawmakers, candidates weigh-in on immigration separation

Nevada congressional representatives as well as candidates running for key offices weighed in on the issue of children of undocumented immigrants being separated from their parents as part of the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” crackdown on immigration.

Immigrant children are shown outside a former Job Corps site that now houses them, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Homestead, Fla. It is not known if the children crossed the border as unaccompanied minors or were separated from family members. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

CARSON CITY — Nevada congressional representatives as well as candidates running for key offices weighed in on the issue of children of undocumented immigrants being separated from their parents as part of the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” crackdown on immigration.

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller spokeswoman Megan Taylor:

“Senator Heller doesn’t support separating children from their families, and he believes that this issue highlights just how broken our immigration system is and why Congress must act to fix it.”

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in a statement Friday:

“Separating families is not only inhumane, it is against everything we stand for as a country. President Trump should immediately reverse his administration’s new ‘zero tolerance policy’ for migrants at the border. I’ve co-sponsored legislation to stop tearing families apart and protect children’s rights. But let me be clear: this crisis was not caused by Congress. It was caused by President Trump. He only has to say the word in order to stop the internment of thousands of innocent children and release them back to their parents.”

Congresswoman Dina Titus, in a series of Tweets Monday:

“The Trump/Sessions policy to separate families at the border is inhumane and must be met with words and actions. In addition to the resolution I cosponsored last week, I’m cosponsoring the #KeepFamiliesTogetherAct to push back against the Trump Admin’s cruel policy of separating families. The #KeepFamiliesTogetherAct prohibits family separation, requires our government to reunify parents and children, and makes clear that family unity is paramount in our nation’s immigration policy. Republican leaders say they don’t want children torn from their parents. So I call on them to join me in passing the #KeepFamiliesTogetherAct to end the nightmare for immigrant families.”

Congressman Mark Amodei:

“It’s because of issues just like this that I signed the discharge petition months ago. The fact that 216 Members of the House forced leadership to deal with immigration reform means that we have a head start on the issue and we’re in a position, after 35 years of inaction, to start voting this week.”

Congresswoman Jacky Rosen in a statement made May 30:

“President Trump’s cruel policy is causing innocent children to be torn from their families and sent to separate detention centers, worsening an already dire humanitarian crisis along the southern border. This Administration has shown no shame in admitting that separating children from their families is meant to intimidate migrants, even though many of these families are fleeing brutal violence and seeking asylum. It’s time for this senseless and spiteful policy to stop.”

Cresent Hardy, Republican candidate for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District:

“Congress should come together in a bipartisan manner to ensure that no child is ever separated from his or her parents, and as a Congressman, I would work with colleagues from both sides of the aisle as well as the White House to ensure that this policy is changed. America is a country of laws, but also a big heart. Our policies should reflect those values.”

Susie Lee, Democratic candidate for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District:

“It is unconscionable that the government is separating families at the border, in some cases ripping babies away from their mothers. Comprehensive immigration reform is long overdue, but young children should not be used as bargaining chips. Congress should immediately pass a bill to end this cruel practice and get to work on reforming our broken immigration system. The time is now.”

Danny Tarkanian, Republican candidate for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District:

“Nobody wants to see families separated. You’ve got to find a solution so they’re not separated, but we have to discourage people from coming in illegally. President Trump is trying to end the catch-and-release program. Current members in Congress will not make the tough decisions to find the right solutions.”

Adam Laxalt, Republican candidate for governor:

“Children should not be taken away from their parents while our broken system sorts out the result. Our immigration system is broken and this highlights what’s wrong with Washington D.C. They need to get it together and pass real reforms to secure our border and address problems like this in the system.”

Steve Sisolak, Democratic candidate for governor, campaign spokeswoman Christina Amesoy:

“President Trump’s policy of separating children from their parents and caregivers at the border is despicable and needs to end. Steve does not support this policy in any way. The good news is, with Trump in town this weekend, Adam Laxalt will have the opportunity to personally call on the president to stop such an inhumane practice.”

Aaron Ford, Democratic candidate for attorney general, in a Tweet Tuesday:

“Tearing families apart is immoral and goes against our cherished values as a country. As a husband and father, I can’t begin to imagine the pain that is being inflicted by this policy on children and their parents.”

Wes Duncan, Republican canididate for attorney general:

“My opinion is that the child’s safety is the most important consideration here, especially after they’ve been taken on such a dangerous journey. Any federal policy, regardless of how the adults are adjudicated, should focus on making sure theat child is safe, fed, healthy and then reuniting them with a confirmed family member as expeditiously as possible.”