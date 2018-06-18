Trump stands by administration’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy

President Donald Trump on Monday stood by his administration’s “zero tolerance” policy that has separated close to 2,000 immigrant children from their undocumented parents at the U.S. border despite heat from members of his own party, including his wife and every living former first lady.

First lady Melania Trump told CNN she "hates" to see families separated at the border and hopes "both sides of the aisle" can reform the nation's immigration laws, according to a statement Sunday. The first lady is shown as she addresses a luncheon at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in New York on Sept. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

Hillary Clinton delivers the keynote address at the 8th Annual Elly Award luncheon, after being one three women receiving this year's award on Monday, June 18, 2018, in New York. Clinton on Monday called the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy that has separated children from their parents at the southern U.S. border “a moral and humanitarian crisis.”Sheila Johnson, Founder and CEO of Salamander Hotels & Resorts and BET co-founder and Deirdre Quinn, CEO and Co-Founder of Lafayette 148 New York, were the other 2018 Elly Award recipients. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., at podium, speaks in front of members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus during a visit to the border Monday, June 18, 2018, in San Diego. The members of congress spoke about their visit to area immigration detention facilities. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

President Donald Trump on Monday stood by his administration’s “zero tolerance” policy that has separated close to 2,000 immigrant children from their undocumented parents at the U.S. border despite heat from members of his own party, including his wife and every living former first lady.

Through a spokeswoman, Melania Trump, an immigrant herself, told CNN she “believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart.”

In Sunday’s Washington Post, former first lady Laura Bush called the policy “cruel,” immoral. And it breaks my heart.”





Former first ladies Rosalynn Carter, Hillary Clinton, and Michelle Obama also have denounced the policy.

Trump stuck with the policy, even though he has told reporters he did not like it. At an East Room meeting of the National Space Council, Trump again blamed Democrats for not working with Republicans to pass a sweeping immigration package.

“What’s happening is so sad — is so sad,” he said. “And it can be taken care of quickly, beautifully, and we’ll have safety.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., rejected her party’s role in the policy.

“He may not want to admit it, but the president could end his family separation policy & #KeepFamiliesTogether right now, today, with just a phone call,” she tweeted.

The White House seemed frozen in its response to the controversy. A 1:30 briefing was delayed until 3:30 p.m., then 4 p.m., then 5 p.m., as the press office announced Homeland Security Secretary Kirsten Nielsen would speak to the press.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.