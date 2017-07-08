Nevada Legislature website back up; wildfires damaged circuits

The Nevada Legislature’s website is back up after being down most of the week.

The Legislative Building on the second to last day of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City on Sunday, June 4, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Legislature’s website is back up after being down most of the week.

Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Rick Combs said early Saturday that AT&T restored service.

Wildfires in Northern Nevada had damaged the provider’s circuits, causing the outage late Monday.

The outage also prevented lawmakers from accessing their state email accounts.

“Looks like #nvleg web site is back up! Got over 200 emails this morning,” tweeted Assemblyman Jim Wheeler, R-Gardnerville. Earlier in the week, he tweeted out to constituents he couldn’t access his legislative emails and wasn’t ignoring them.

The website is www.leg.state.nv.us.

