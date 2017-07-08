Nevada Legislature website back up; wildfires damaged circuits

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Legislature’s website is back up after being down most of the week.
Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Rick Combs said early Saturday that AT&T restored service.
Wildfires in Northern Nevada had damaged the provider’s circuits, causing the outage late Monday.
The outage also prevented lawmakers from accessing their state email accounts.
“Looks like #nvleg web site is back up! Got over 200 emails this morning,” tweeted Assemblyman Jim Wheeler, R-Gardnerville. Earlier in the week, he tweeted out to constituents he couldn’t access his legislative emails and wasn’t ignoring them.
The website is www.leg.state.nv.us.
