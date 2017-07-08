ad-fullscreen
Nevada

Nevada Legislature website back up; wildfires damaged circuits

By Ben Botkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2017 - 9:43 am
 

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Legislature’s website is back up after being down most of the week.

Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Rick Combs said early Saturday that AT&T restored service.

Wildfires in Northern Nevada had damaged the provider’s circuits, causing the outage late Monday.

The outage also prevented lawmakers from accessing their state email accounts.

“Looks like #nvleg web site is back up! Got over 200 emails this morning,” tweeted Assemblyman Jim Wheeler, R-Gardnerville. Earlier in the week, he tweeted out to constituents he couldn’t access his legislative emails and wasn’t ignoring them.

The website is www.leg.state.nv.us.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.

 

TOP NEWS
Nevada Video
Nevada Video
Circular
