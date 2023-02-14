52°F
weather icon Rain
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nevada

Nevada reps reintroduce Yucca bill in Congress

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 14, 2023 - 11:34 am
 
The south portal to a 5-mile tunnel in Yucca Mountain 90 miles northwest of Las Vegas on Friday ...
The south portal to a 5-mile tunnel in Yucca Mountain 90 miles northwest of Las Vegas on Friday, May 31, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Members of Nevada’s congressional delegation introduced bicameral legislation Tuesday to guarantee state, tribal and local officials have a seat at the table when a permanent nuclear waste repository is proposed in their backyards — a nod to the heavily opposed Yucca Mountain project.

The Nuclear Waste Informed Consent Act, legislation led by Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in the Senate and Rep. Dina Titus in the House and co-sponsored by Sen. Jacky Rosen and Reps. Steven Horsford and Susie Lee, pushes for a consent-based approach to store the country’s nuclear waste and give Nevadans a voice in any plans to store nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain, according to a statement from Cortez Masto’s office.

“Nevadans have made it crystal clear that they don’t want a permanent nuclear waste dump in their backyard,” said Cortez Masto, who has pushed for the legislation at each congressional session but has never gone up for a vote, in a statement. “I’ve opposed every attempt to restart the failed Yucca Mountain project, and will continue to champion this legislation that respects the voices of our state, local, and tribal governments in Nevada that have been silenced by an unworkable process.”

“We must codify the protection of their voices into law to protect the health and safety of our communities and guarantee a process that honors the consent of state, local, and tribal leaders,” Titus said in the statement. “Nevada is not a waste land.”

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Democrats call on Whitmer to resign after party purge
Democrats call on Whitmer to resign after party purge
2
Nevada governor declares state of emergency after fuel pipeline leak
Nevada governor declares state of emergency after fuel pipeline leak
3
Environmental group sues to keep former state senator out of state department role
Environmental group sues to keep former state senator out of state department role
4
Lombardo: Gas state of emergency still in place, no reports of price gouging
Lombardo: Gas state of emergency still in place, no reports of price gouging
5
Las Vegas marijuana lounge rules up for vote Wednesday
Las Vegas marijuana lounge rules up for vote Wednesday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Judith Whitmer (courtesy)
Democrats call on Whitmer to resign after party purge
By / RJ

Chair Judith Whitmer, who is facing a tough re-election campaign in March against Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno, D-North Las Vegas, said the purging was a standard procedure that happens multiple times a year when members fail to attend two consecutive meetings.

More stories for you
Steven Horsford to meet with Joe Biden to discuss police reform
Steven Horsford to meet with Joe Biden to discuss police reform
Titus introduces bill to ban high-capacity magazines
Titus introduces bill to ban high-capacity magazines
Assemblywoman Monroe-Moreno running to chair state Democratic Party
Assemblywoman Monroe-Moreno running to chair state Democratic Party
Titus reintroduces bump stock ban legislation
Titus reintroduces bump stock ban legislation
Array of bills could change Nevada’s election process
Array of bills could change Nevada’s election process
These Lombardo donors were with Sisolak … until he lost
These Lombardo donors were with Sisolak … until he lost