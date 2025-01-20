Nevadans attend Trump’s 2nd inauguration

As President Donald Trump was sworn into office Monday inside the Capitol Rotunda, several people with Nevada ties were present, some sitting prominently onstage.

As President Donald Trump was sworn into office Monday inside the Capitol Rotunda, several people with Nevada ties were present, some sitting prominently onstage.

1. Dr. Miriam Adelson

Dr. Miriam Adelson, a major donor to Trump’s campaign, sat onstage behind former President Bill Clinton. She is the majority shareholder of gaming giant Las Vegas Sands Corp., and her family owns the Las Vegas Review-Journal and the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. She contributed $100 million toward Trump’s re-election.

2. Phil Ruffin

Ruffin, owner of Treasure Island and another major GOP donor, also sat onstage behind former President Joe Biden. Ruffin partnered with Trump to build the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. Ruffin also owns Circus Circus, though he said he plans to sell the property and buy a different one.

3. Dana White

White, the CEO of Las Vegas-based Ultimate Fighting Championship, sat behind former President George W. Bush at the ceremony. White is a longtime vocal supporter of Trump’s, and he introduced Trump at the Republican National Convention in July.

4. Stavros Anthony

Nevada Lt. Gov. Anthony attended the ceremony, according to a Presidential Inauguration Committee spokesperson. The Republican lieutenant governor has long been a major Trump ally. The retired law enforcement officer was elected lieutenant governor in 2022, alongside Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo.

Anthony said he had tickets to attend the outdoor portion of the inauguration, but because the ceremony was moved indoors, he watched the inauguration from a hotel with other Nevadans.

“I’ve been to several events the last four days, and people are just very excited and really ready for a better four years than the last four years,” Anthony said. “And President Trump gave a great speech this morning on what’s going to happen the next four years.”

The lieutenant governor said he is encouraged by Trump’s comments on public safety, and he knows the president will play a big role in releasing more federal land in Nevada for development.

5. Ken Gray

Nevada GOP Assemblyman Ken Gray was also in attendance, according to the Presidential Inauguration Committee spokesperson, alongside Nevada RNC committee members Sigal Chattah and Jim DeGraffenreid.

Gray was first elected in 2022 and this year will serve in his second legislative session, which starts next month.

Members of the Las Vegas Protective Police Association were supposed to participate in the presidential parade, but their plans were canceled after the inauguration moved indoors because of the cold.

“We understand. These things happen,” said Steven Grammas, president of the association.

Estelle Atkinson contributed to this report.