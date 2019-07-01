New law restores felons’ right to vote in Nevada

Elected officials, advocates and others held a press conference Monday to announce the bill’s effective date.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Some 77,000 felons in Nevada have had their right to vote restored thanks to a new law approved by the Legislature that went into effect Monday.

Assembly Bill 431 automatically restores the right to vote for a person who is released from prison. Under Nevada’s old law, some felons were required to petition a court in order to have their right to vote restored.

