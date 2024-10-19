55°F
Obama to rally voters in Las Vegas this evening

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally supporting Democratic presidential ...
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally supporting Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at the University of Pittsburgh's Fitzgerald Field House in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

Former President Barack Obama will hold a rally this evening to rally voters for Vice President Kamala Harris on the first day of early voting in Nevada.

Obama will encourage voters to turn out and vote for Harris, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Democrats up and down the ballot, according to the Harris campaign.

To sign up to RSVP, visit https://www.mobilize.us/2024nvvictory/event/725637/.

Surrogates on both sides of the aisle have visited Las Vegas leading up to the Nov. 5 election to campaign for their candidates. Both Harris and former President Donald Trump have made multiple stops in the Silver State. Trump will visit Las Vegas on Thursday at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

