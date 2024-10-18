Trump returning to Las Vegas for rally with Gabbard, Ramaswamy

Former President Donald Trump is returning to Las Vegas for a rally at Thomas & Mack Center, his campaign announced.

Former President Donald Trump during a roundtable event featuring Hispanic Nevadans at Beauty Society Inc. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former President Donald Trump is returning to Las Vegas next week for a rally at Thomas & Mack Center, rally organizers announced Thursday.

Trump is set to be the keynote speaker for “The United for Change Rally” hosted by Turning Point PAC and Turning Point Action starting at 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.

The event is partly designed to recruit volunteers in harmony with local and statewide Republican groups, organizers said.

Surrogates scheduled to speak include former Democratic U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard — who has since endorsed Trump — and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, organizers said.

Tickets can be obtained at unitewithtulsi.com. Doors open at 2 p.m., according to organizers.

“This is an event for all Nevadans, but we’ll also pay special attention to the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities,” wrote Charlie Kirk, founder and president of Turning Point USA, in a news release.

Kirk added: “Just as we’re seeing huge shifts with Hispanics and the black community, this is a group that is poised to resonate powerfully with President Trump’s message of economic empowerment, law-and-order, safe streets, and a return to orderly, sane immigration policies.”

Nevada is a battleground state that could theoretically swing the election. Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are locked in a near virtual tie.

An Emerson College poll, sponsored by Nexstar and The Hill news organizations, from earlier this month showed Harris leading by one percentage point, well within the margin of error.

Harris held her first Las Vegas rally as presidential candidate at the same venue.

