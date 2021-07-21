Officials seek funds for electric buses in Southern Nevada

Local officials urge the federal government to invest in electric buses for Southern Nevada.

The Proterra Catalyst electric bus on display during the Clean Energy and Transportation Summit at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

Local officials urged the federal government to invest in electric buses for Southern Nevada.

Assemblywoman Susie Martinez, D-Las Vegas, and North Las Vegas City Councilman Isaac Barron, a member of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, held a news conference Wednesday morning to urge the Biden administration to put money into clean transportation infrastructure projects.

They were joined by Cinthia Zermeño Moore of Moms Clean Air Force Nevada, Maria Nieto Orta of Mi Familia Vota and Louise Helton, owner of 1 Sun Solar Electric, LLC.

The news conference was part of a series of events held across the country on infrastructure proposals.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.