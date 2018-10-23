Over 114K cast votes in 3 days of early voting in Nevada

However, registered Democrats claim only a slight edge over Republicans in the number of votes cast. Republican turnout trails Democratic turnout by 6,246 votes.

People cast their votes on the third day of early voting at the Galleria at Sunset in Henderson on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Voters in Nevada have cast more ballots after three days of early voting than in the entire first week of the 2014 midterm election.

As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, 114,491 Nevada residents have voted, compared to 111,811 in the first seven days of early voting four years ago.

Clark County voters represent nearly 72 percent of all ballots cast so far.

Joe Gloria, registrar of voters for the Clark County Election Department, said previously that the turnout has been “great” and that voters have been patient with the lines at the voting centers. The malls, he said, are better able to handle a higher volume of people.

Myriad factors — including high profile races at the top of the ticket — are behind the high voter turnout, which after three days, almost mirrors the 2016 presidential election turnout. At the same point two years ago, 145,538 Nevada voters had cast their ballots.

Kyle Kondik, managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics, said he thinks there will be a good Democratic turnout. Since Republicans hold the White House, he expects a high turnout from the “out party.”

However, registered Democrats claim only a slight edge over Republicans in the number of votes cast. Republican turnout trails Democratic turnout by 6,246 votes. In addition, 20,891 votes have been cast by voters who identify with another political party.

Early voting will run through Friday, Nov. 2. Election Day is Nov. 6.

