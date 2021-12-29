Political leaders react to death of Harry Reid

The death of former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid prompted an outpouring of tributes nationally late Tuesday afternoon.

Former Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., seen at his office at the Bellagio in February 2019 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., seen at his office at the Bellagio in February 2019 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid addresses the crowd during the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, July 27, 2016, in Philadelphia. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid addresses the crowd during the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, July 27, 2016, in Philadelphia. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid and wife Landra walk onto the podium during the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, July 27, 2016, in Philadelphia. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The death of former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid prompted an outpouring of tributes locally and nationally late Tuesday afternoon.

Reid, a political titan and perhaps the most influential person to call the the Silver State home, died at age 82 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

President Joe Biden took to Twitter, calling Reid a dear friend and “a giant of our history.”

“A son of Searchlight, Nevada, Harry never forgot his humble roots,” Biden wrote. “A boxer, he never gave up a fight. A great American, he looked at challenges and believed it was within our capacity to do good — to do right.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak said Reid spent his life and career fighting for all Nevadans, ascending from humble beginnings in Searchlight to becoming a fierce advocate for the state in the nation’s capital. Reid spent years leading the Democratic Party in the U.S. Senate.

But he never forgot who he was or where he came from, Sisolak said.

“To say Harry Reid was a giant doesn’t fully encapsulate all that he accomplished on behalf of the state of Nevada and for Nevada families; there will never be another leader quite like Senator Reid,” the governor said. “To me, he was a mentor, a father figure, and someone I trusted to always give it to me straight.”

To say @SenatorReid was a giant doesn’t fully encapsulate all that he accomplished on behalf of the state of Nevada and for Nevada families; there will never be another leader quite like Senator Reid. My full statement is below: pic.twitter.com/dYuy8xcxIv — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) December 29, 2021

Former President Barack Obama posted on Twitter a letter he’d written to Reid.

“You were a great leader in the Senate, and early on you were more generous to me than I had any right to expect,” Obama wrote. “I wouldn’t have been president had it not been for your encouragement and support, and I wouldn’t have got most of what I got done without your skill and determination.”

When Harry Reid was nearing the end, his wife Landra asked some of us to share letters that she could read to him. In lieu of a statement, here’s what I wrote to my friend: pic.twitter.com/o6Ll6rzpAX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2021

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, whom Reid backed to replace him in the 2016 election, called her predecessor “one of the most powerful, dedicated, and effective advocates” in Nevada’s history.

“From the moment he woke up to the moment he went to bed, everything he did was motivated by his love for and devotion to the Silver State,” she said.

My full statement on the passing of Harry Reid: pic.twitter.com/FHB7gNI1CI — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) December 29, 2021

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., said Reid inspired her and many others.

“A former boxer from Searchlight, he taught me that it is always worth fighting the good fight, and I am forever grateful for his friendship over the years,” she said. “Senator Reid carried our state to new heights – nobody has done more in the history of our state to advance Nevada’s interests.”

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who had known Reid since she and her husband, former Mayor Oscar Goodman, moved to Las Vegas in 1964, said Reid was a quintessential family man who was generous with his time.

“Sen. Reid was always very committed to his political beliefs in everything he did,” she said, adding that he “did the most with everything that he had the opportunity to do.”

Sen. Reid was first a family man & every time I was with him or spoke to him he asked first about our family & told me about his family with great pride. In each of my trips to DC, I always was graciously welcomed into his office. He helped with everything I asked, every time. — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) December 29, 2021

And Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson, said the former senator’s energy was unmatched by anyone in the years he served.

“To the rest of the country, and maybe even the world, he was the definitive representative of the state of Nevada,” he said.

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, who led the successful push to rename McCarran International Airport after Reid, said that it was important to him that Reid was able to see that plan realized.

“The reality is, he is by far the most important Nevadan in history,” Segerblom said. “His legacy in the United States, working with (President) Obama during those years, doing some amazing things that we were never able to do before, including (passing) Obamacare.”

Most powerful Nevadan ever

“There has never been anyone from Nevada with more power in Washington, D.C.,” said UNLV history professor Michael Green. Although former Sens. Pat McCarran and Paul Laxalt may have been close, neither held the entire party’s agenda in his hands, Green said.

In office and out, Reid would offer advice to politicians local and national. He told former Senate colleague Joe Biden in 2020 not to hold large rallies during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, and to “let Trump look like Trump.”

“He was a shrewd operator,” Green said.

Reid’s stature came at a cost, however: He made enemies along the way, including some in Nevada who resented the fact that Reid had become the face of the Democrats’ Senate agenda. “This is what happens when you do things,” he said.

Reid was also shaped by his marriage to Landra, Green said. “Outside of [former Gov. Mike] O’Callaghan, the most important person shaping Harry Reid was Landra,” Green said.

After Reid gave a particularly conservative speech denouncing illegal immigration, Landra told him he was wrong and urged him to reconsider. Reid did, and later called that speech the worst mistake he’d made in his career. Later, in 2010, he’d credit support from the Latino community for his re-election victory.

Jim Manley, who worked for Reid for six years when the lawmaker took the top leadership role in the U.S. Senate, said Reid was most proud of his work passing the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

“The drive and tenacity he put into Obamacare,” Manley recalled Tuesday, “he was extremely proud of what he had done.”

‘True leader’

U.S. Rep Susie Lee, D-Nev., said Nevada lost a true leader.

“Simply put, no one has done more for the Silver State,” she said in a statement. “May his legacy of service be an inspiration to all of us as we work to build a better future for our country.”

Nevada and our country lost a true leader with the passing of former Majority Leader Harry Reid. He never forgot where he came from – he loved Nevada fiercely, and he devoted his life to making our state a better place. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. — Rep. Susie Lee (@RepSusieLee) December 29, 2021

U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., called Reid a real-life hero and a colossus of Nevada and national politics. His work in public service transformed millions of lives, he said in a statement.

“His legacy will live on through his work to expand affordable health care, protect immigrant communities, promote conservation, and better the lives of working families — but also through the countless people he inspired and communities that he lifted,” Horsford said. “He was a fighter until the very end.”

Attorney General Aaron Ford remembered Reid as a passionate fighter for Nevada even after his retirement.

“From his childhood in Searchlight to his time in Carson City, the House of Representatives and, finally, the Senate, Senator Reid was a fierce advocate for Nevada families. The state, and the country, is poorer for his passing,” Ford said, “On a personal level, Senator Reid mentored and guided me, like he did so many others.”

Former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, who is seeking the Republican nomination for Nevada’s 2022 gubernatorial race, said Reid’s legacy will be long felt in Nevada and beyond.

“Even though we were rarely on the same page politically, Harry Reid was always gracious, classy, and warm in our personal interactions and I always appreciated that about him,” Heller said.

Legendary Las Vegas entertainer Wayne Newton said Reid was one of his closest friends for more than 50 years.

Newton said he and Reid disagreed on certain political issues, but it never got in the way of their friendship.

“We ended every get together, every call, and every text with the words ‘I love you my forever friend,” Newton said. “Well I love you my forever friend … until we meet again.”

State Treasurer Zack Conine said Reid dedicated his life to public service and was a champion for the state, working tirelessly to enact change for families across the country.

“I wouldn’t be Nevada’s treasurer without the help of Senator Reid,” Conine said. “That’s not a unique story, and there are countless Nevadans in public service today because of the encouragement and support of this political giant from the small town of Searchlight.”

‘A man who was Nevada’

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he considered Reid a mentor and adviser.

“This is not about politics. This is not about partisanship. This is about a man who was Nevada,” Wolfson said. “He came from the rurals and represented us so well for many many years. From his early days as a lawyer to his days on the gaming commission and of course to his days as a U.S. senator, he is Nevada.”

Jaime Harrison, chair of the Democratic National Committee, lauded Reid as well.

“Senator Harry Reid was a true lion of the Senate. He was as tough as they come. A great man, and a great leader. We’ve all heard the countless stories of how he changed the course of history, but Senator Reid’s greatest strength was that he remained humble through it all and never forgot where he came from. Senator Reid gave us a masterclass in what it meant to serve and fight on behalf of the people he represented.”

Senator Reid gave us a masterclass in what it meant to serve and fight on behalf of the people he represented. I wish we could’ve bottle up and replicate the fight, spirit, loyalty and determination in our dear friend. We will all miss Senator Harry Reid. Rest In Peace Senator. — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) December 29, 2021

Reid’s rival and frequent Senate floor sparring partner, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called him a “one-of-a-kind senator.”

“You could hardly invent a more quintessentially American story and took Harry’s toughness, bluntness, and tenacity to make it happen,” McConnell said. “The nature of Harry’s and my jobs brought us into frequent and sometimes intense conflict over politics and policy. But I never doubted that Harry was always doing what he earnestly, deeply felt was right for Nevada and for our country.”

And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., with whom Reid worked on the health care reform law, said “America has lost a titan of public service.”

“In the Congress, his strategic mind was legendary and unsurpassed — he was a master of the legislative process during his service in both the House and the Senate,” Pelosi said. “Indeed, Harry Reid will be remembered as one of the most impactful leaders of the Senate in history, helping to steer this institution with reverence, principle and command.”

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Shea Johnson and Gary Martin, columnist John Katsilometes and Politics and Government Editor Steve Sebelius contributed to this report.