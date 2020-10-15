President Trump to hold Nevada rally on Sunday

President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Carson City Sunday. Another rally scheduled for Elko was cancelled.

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Xtreme Manufacturing on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Carson City Sunday. Another rally scheduled for Elko was cancelled.

Trump will speak at 4 p.m. Sunday at Cactus Air Force in Carson City, a privately owned and operated museum dedicated to restoring vintage military aircraft.

There was no news about a rally in the Las Vegas area, which the campaign had wanted to schedule despite difficulties in finding a venue that would accommodate a super-size crowd in violation of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s social distancing rules.

Trump last campaigned in Nevada on Sept. 13 during a controversial indoor rally in Henderson. Before the rally, Trump told the Review-Journal during an exclusive interview that he was not concerned about contracting the virus because, “I’m on a stage, and it’s very far away.”

While the White House does not release information on where the president stays overnight, he generally spends the night at the Trump International Hotel off the Strip when he campaigns in the area.

