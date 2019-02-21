Presidential hopeful Cory Booker to campaign in North Las Vegas

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., during a campaign stop in Portsmouth, N.H., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

U.S. senator and presidential candidate Cory Booker will hold a campaign event in North Las Vegas this weekend.

Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, will make his first official campaign stop in Nevada on Sunday as part of his “Conversations with Cory” meetings with voters.

The event begins at noon at the Nevada Partners Event Center, 710 W. Lake Mead Blvd. To RSVP, go to https://events.mobilizeamerica.io/corybooker.

Booker’s stop comes a day after fellow Democratic presidential hopeful Sherrod Brown will be at an event in Henderson. The Ohio senator will be at Lovelady Brewing Company, 20 S. Water St., as part of the “Local Brews + National Views” lecture series.

Tickets are $20 for student tickets, $25 for adults and must be purchased in advance at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/2-23brown. For details, call Tyler Langdon at 775-525-0017.

Nevada, an early caucus state, has been a popular destination for 2020 candidates. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren spoke Sunday in Las Vegas.

Contact Rob Johnson at rjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @Editor_RJ_ on Twitter.