Red Rock, Lake Mead resume normal operations after shutdown

With their federal funding restored, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and Lake Mead National Recreation Area resumed normal operations Tuesday morning.

The fee booths at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area scenic loop were closed Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto)

What was down has come back up.

Bureau of Land Management spokesman John Asselin said the visitor center at Red Rock and the visitor contact station at Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area reopened at 8 a.m. after the three-day government shutdown.

“Both visitor centers were closed yesterday, as well as some restrooms and the Southern Nevada District Office,” Asselin said in an email.

Park Service spokeswoman Christie Vanover said Lake Mead was also back up and running Tuesday morning.

Fees were not collected Monday at Lake Mead or Red Rock Canyon, but the roads through though parks were kept open during the shutdown.

