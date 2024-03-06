RFK Jr. gathers enough signatures to appear on Nevada’s ballot, campaign says

The campaign for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., independent presidential candidate, said it got more than 15,000 signatures to appear on Nevada’s ballot.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy speaks to a crowd at Area 15 in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. The campaign stop highlighted his efforts to obtain enough signatures to appear on the general ballot come November. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy takes a photo with a supporter during a campaign stop at Area 15 in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. The campaign stop highlighted his efforts to obtain enough signatures to appear on the general ballot come November. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Nevadans could have an alternative to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in the November election.

Independent presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Tuesday that his campaign has collected the necessary signatures to be on Nevada’s general election ballot.

The campaign collected more than 15,000 signatures in Nevada, about 5,000 more than the 10,095 signatures required, according to the campaign. The signatures are going to a facility in California to be organized, and a vendor will turn them in to Nevada’s counties by mid-April, said Randell Hynes, Nevada coordinator for the Kennedy campaign.

“I look forward to taking on Presidents Biden and Trump on the issues that matter most to Americans — from making housing and health care affordable to ending the forever wars and unraveling corporate capture of our government,” Kennedy said in a Tuesday statement.

Kennedy’s campaign launched a ballot access plan in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to get the environmental lawyer on the ballot. He is already on the ballot in Utah and has collected the signatures necessary to be on the New Hampshire ballot, according to the campaign.

The Hawaii Office of Elections also confirmed his supporters collected the necessary signatures to establish the “We The People” party in Hawaii, according to his campaign.

A January Reuters poll found that 67 percent of respondents nationwide were tired of seeing the same candidates and wanted someone new in the presidential elections. Kennedy highlighted that lackluster enthusiasm in a Tuesday statement and said people want to vote for someone who has an inspiring vision for America and represents hope and healing.

Kennedy, the nephew of 35th President John F. Kennedy and son of Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, originally announced his run for president as a Democrat, before switching to independent in October 2023.

Kennedy’s campaign will begin rolling out its outreach to different communities in Nevada. It will be going to UNLV and UNR to get more students interested, and it will focus on reaching out to the Black and Hispanic communities, Hynes said.

“It’s looking pretty good,” he said.

