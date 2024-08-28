RFK Jr. won’t appear on Nevada ballots, after all

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who endorsed former President Donald Trump last week, will not appear on the Nevada presidential ballot.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during the Freedom Fest at the Caesars Forum Conference Center, Friday, July 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, will not appear in Nevada’s general-election ballots, despite missing a deadline to drop out of the race.

Kennedy, a former Democrat, endorsed former President Donald Trump on Friday and said he was withdrawing his name from battleground states like Nevada.

However, the last day to withdraw from the race here was Aug. 20, according to the office of the secretary of state.

Democrats backed a legal challenge filed in Carson City District Court in June to keep the Kennedy ticket off the ballot, and Kennedy’s campaign twice submitted signatures to appear in the race.

The lawsuit alleged that Kennedy’s candidacy violated a Nevada law that bars a candidate from running as an independent while belonging to a political party.

A District Court order filed Tuesday said both parties had agreed to remove the Kennedy and Shanahan names from Nevada ballots.

