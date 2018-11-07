Rosen ousts Heller for Senate seat

Nevada voters sent U.S. Sen. Dean Heller home, replacing the Republican lawmaker with a Democratic newcomer andsending a rebuke to President Donald Trump.

Congresswoman Jacky Rosen speaks after winning a seat on the U.S. Senate during an election night event hosted by the Nevada Democrats on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at Caesars Palace, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., and Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev. (AP, left, and Las Vegas Review-journal)

Supporters of congresswoman Jacky Rosen wave signs during an election night event hosted by the Nevada Democrats on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at Caesars Palace, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., acknowledges his supporters after conceding to challenger U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., during the Nevada Republican Party election night watch party at the South Point in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., speaks alongside his wife Lynne after conceding to challenger U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., during the Nevada Republican Party election night watch party at the South Point in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A supporter reacts as U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., speaks after conceding to challenger U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., during the Nevada Republican Party election night watch party at the South Point in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., walks with his wife Lynne after conceding to challenger U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., during the Nevada Republican Party election night watch party at the South Point in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The so-called blue wave swept through Nevada, signaling shifting political winds in what had been a battleground state and an uprising against an unpopular president.

U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen led Heller by 52.3 percent to 43.8 percent as of 11 p.m. CNN called the race for Rosen.

Heller was leading Rosen early on by winning rural Nye, Churchill, Eureka, Esmeralda, Douglas, Story, Lander, Lincoln and Pershing counties.

But Rosen won Washoe and Clark counties.

Heller, who faced the biggest political challenge of his career, spent Election Day retail politicking and jockeying for last-minute votes. Rosen kicked off the day firing up supporters at a Democratic field office and knocking on doors before heading to Caesars Palace — where she once worked as a cocktail waitress — to watch the election results with fellow Democrats.

Heller, 58, served in public office for three decades. He had never lost an election in Nevada. He tweeted three hours before polls were set to close Tuesday that “we’re going to win this, I’m confident.”

Rosen, 61, a freshman congresswoman, got her start in politics two years ago after retired Sen. Harry Reid picked her to run for Congress. She had no previous political experience. But with the help of the powerful Democratic Party — the Reid Machine — the former synagogue president won her seat in Congress and, two years later, ran a formidable campaign against the vulnerable Heller.

Heller, the only GOP senator running for re-election in a state won by Hillary Clinton, irked establishment Republicans by rebuking President Donald Trump in 2016. He later embraced the president and said they grew to “love” each other. Trump came to Nevada twice to campaign for the senator, who stood with him on key health care votes and helped author the tax plan credited by the GOP for creating jobs and electrifying the economy.

While awaiting election results, Heller took the stage at the South Point to praise Trump. “Look at what this economy is doing thanks to this president and this Republican Congress that put America and Nevada back to work.”

But Rosen hammered Heller on waffling on a promise to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, which provided health insurance to some 200,000 Nevadans under a Medicaid expansion. Her campaign said Heller caved to pressure from Trump and Senate Republicans in voting to repeal the law. They labeled him “Senator Spineless.”

Heller hit Rosen on her lack of experience and short record in Congress, as well as outside fundraising. He sought to link her to California liberals — including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, an often polarizing political figure.

In the dash for cash, Rosen outraised Heller every quarter since announcing her candidacy in 2017. The congresswoman raised more than $7.1 million from July through September, federal campaign finance reports show. Heller raised $2.2 million during the same period.

Heller and Rosen ran against Independent Barry Michaels, Libertarian Tim Hagan and Independent American Party candidate Kamau Bakari.

Contact Ramona Giwargis at rgiwargis@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4538. Follow @RamonaGiwargis on Twitter.