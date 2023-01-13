56°F
Nevada

Signature gathering firm sued after botched initiative

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2023 - 3:03 pm
 
Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RENO – A group that campaigned to break up the Clark County School District but failed to get the initiative before the Nevada Legislature last year is now suing a signature gathering company for fraud and breach of contract.

The Community Schools Initiative, a political action committee which sought to allow local governments to create their own school districts, filed the lawsuit against Vanguard Field Strategies in federal District Court Thursday.

Vanguard, a Texas-based firm hired to gather signatures for the ballot initiative, was paid $2.2 million for gathering more than 220,000 signatures. A review of those signatures by the Nevada secretary of state revealed they did not meet the required threshold of 140,777 valid signatures.

The initiative’s proponents alleges the firm agreed to deliver signatures at a 70 percent validity rate, meaning 7 in 10 signatures would be valid. But the secretary of state’s review of those signatures revealed an average validity rate of just 53.2 percent.

According to the lawsuit, the secretary of state’s office detailed several issues with the submitted names, including repeated or forged signatures, signatures from out of state and signatures with correct first and last names but with “obscenities as the middle name.”

The lawsuit also alleges that after the secretary of state’s results were released, the initiative’s backers were told by Vanguard Vice President of Sales Scott Scheid that he would “make it right” and agreed to collect signatures again in two years for free. Scheid allegedly said he would “take care” of getting the PAC a refund, but that the company later refused to do so.

Allegations made against Vanguard in the lawsuit include breach of contract, fraudulent misrepresentation/fraud, negligent misrepresentation, deceptive trade practices and “breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing.”

The initiative’s proponents alleges they have been damaged by more than the $2.2 million they paid for the failed signature gathering effort, and seeks compensation related to hiring an attorney for the legal action.

Community Schools Initiative Chairman Dan Stewart and Vanguard Field Strategies didn’t respond immediately to requests for comment.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.

