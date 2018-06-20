Nevada

Sisolak challenges Laxalt to series of inclusive debates

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2018 - 4:46 pm
 
Updated June 20, 2018 - 5:41 pm

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Steve Sisolak wants three cracks at debating Republican candidate and Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt before the general election.

Sisolak campaign manager Rob Hill sent a proposal Wednesday to the Laxalt camp asking for three debates after Labor Day, including one in Southern Nevada, one in Northern Nevada and one on a Spanish-language television station — a fairly common proposal for statewide races.

When asked about the proposal Wednesday, Laxalt said he hadn’t seen it yet.

“Of course, we’re excited to have debates, and we will engage in that process in the weeks ahead,” he said.

In an unusual move, Sisolak’s proposal asks that third-party and independent candidates also participate.

“Voters deserve to hear from all candidates qualified for the general election ballot, including those from the Democratic Party, the Republican Party, the Libertarian Party, and the Independent American Party. Any nonpartisan candidate who receives significance in public polling also deserves a place on the debate stage,” Hill wrote the debate proposal.

The governor’s race includes Independent American candidate Russell Best, Libertarian Jared Lord and nonpartisan Ryan Bundy, son of rancher Cliven Bundy.

Sisolak’s proposal comes just days after Nye County Commissioner Donna Cox rescinded her endorsement of Laxalt over his decision not to support brothel owner Dennis Hof in his bid for a Nevada Assembly seat after Hof won the Republican nomination last week, unseating incumbent Republican James Oscarson.

And in a race that experts call a toss-up, extra exposure for third-party candidates — all of whom will likely attract conservative voters — could be problematic for Laxalt.

Asked if he’d be willing participate in a debate with Bundy, Laxalt was noncommittal.

“We need to see whether people reach particular thresholds and viability. Most debates you need X percent, like you had for both Republican and Democratic debates,” Laxalt said. “You need to have viable campaign and X percent of people supporting you and things like that. My team will be happy to work on that, and we look forward to debating.”

Some debate hosts require candidates to meet certain criteria in order to participate, which can include reaching polling or campaign fundraising benchmarks.

Bundy said Wednesday that he would like to be included in any debates.

“I’d very much like to be part of those debates,” Bundy said. “This is a campaign, and people need to be able to hear what’s going on. Debates are a good opportunity for people to attend and hear what each candidate’s about.”

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

