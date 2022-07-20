103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nevada

Sisolak ‘confident’ in Nevada economy depite recession concerns

By Taylor R. Avery Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2022 - 7:41 pm
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks to reporters in his Carson City office on July 19, 2022. (Taylor R. A ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks to reporters in his Carson City office on July 19, 2022. (Taylor R. Avery/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Despite expressing concern about a possible recession, Gov. Steve Sisolak said he’s “hopeful” it can be avoided, touting the state’s “very strong” economic recovery during a news conference Tuesday.

The governor, speaking to reporters in his Carson City office, said Nevada’s economy, and specifically in Southern Nevada, is prepared to withstand a rollback in discretionary spending that could likely result from a recession.

“The hospitality industry is doing well,” he said. “Conventions are coming back in. We’ve got some more international travel coming, which is going to help us significantly. I think that our economy is in pretty good shape right now.”

The governor also painted a rosy picture of the state’s budget, predicting a surplus going into the next session of the Legislature, which begins in February.

“I’m confident that our economy is running on all cylinders right now and is going to help produce us enough revenue that we won’t have any type of shortfall moving into the session,” he said.

But many Nevadans are concerned about the price of gasoline and groceries, which Sisolak said is out of his hands.

“There is nothing at the governor’s office that we can do about the price of groceries,” he said. “Unfortunately, that’s just a national inflation level. The same is true with gas.”

Sisolak instead spoke on initiatives his office has committed funds to, including efforts to expand affordable housing and child care programs.

Sisolak, who is running for re-election, was slammed by his Republican opponent, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who took aim at both the governor and President Joe Biden.

“Across the state, Nevadans are struggling to pay rent, buy groceries, and get school supplies, all while Steve Sisolak has the audacity to brag about all that he and Joe Biden have done in Nevada,” Lombardo said in an emailed statement. “No matter what Steve Sisolak tries to say, Nevadans know they’re paying the price of Steve Sisolak and Joe Biden’s failed leadership.”

Contact Taylor R. Avery at tavery@reviewjournal.com. Follow her at @travery98 on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Sink or swim: Water district eyes limits on pool size
Sink or swim: Water district eyes limits on pool size
2
Thousands of ticketed drivers get breaks in Las Vegas courts, sometimes with fatal results
Thousands of ticketed drivers get breaks in Las Vegas courts, sometimes with fatal results
3
County Commission votes unanimously in favor of pool size limits
County Commission votes unanimously in favor of pool size limits
4
Nevada DMV reports seeing significant appointment no-show rate
Nevada DMV reports seeing significant appointment no-show rate
5
DraftKings posts odds on 2024 US presidential election
DraftKings posts odds on 2024 US presidential election
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt speaks during a campaign event at The Pass Casino ...
Democrats leading in money race
By / RJ

Democrats in Nevada — all incumbents — have out-raised their Republican opponents in races from U.S. Senate to governor to Congress.

FILE - Joey Gilbert waits before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May ...
Gilbert sues over primary election loss
By Taylor R. Avery / RJ

Joey Gilbert, a Republican primary candidate for governor, filed a lawsuit Friday alleging a “mathematical issue” with the June primary election results.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks to students at Caughlin Ranch Elementary School in Reno, Nevada on Ju ...
Sisolak talks with students about climate change, fires
By Taylor R. Avery / RJ

Gov. Steve Sisolak was joined by members of a Reno student climate action club Wednesday as he launched a new effort meant to inform Nevadans about the effects of climate change.