Sisolak, education officials hold ceremonial mining tax signing

Gov. Steve Sisolak held a ceremonial signing Monday in North Las Vegas of Assembly Bill 495, a mining tax plan that will send hundreds of millions of dollars toward education.

The governor was joined by state Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert and Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara, as well Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, state Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and other legislators at the ceremony at Fay Herron Elementary School.

Sisolak signed the bill into law on Wednesday. The legislation was the result of a late-session compromise that saw the Clark County Education Association pull two tax initiatives off the 2022 ballot and the Legislature abandon a trio of proposed mining tax resolutions that would otherwise have gone to the voters in 2022.

