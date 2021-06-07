87°F
Sisolak, education officials hold ceremonial mining tax signing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2021 - 8:35 am
 
Updated June 7, 2021 - 9:36 am
In this March 15, 2020, file photo, Gov. Steve Sisolak and CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara make ...
In this March 15, 2020, file photo, Gov. Steve Sisolak and CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara make an announcement in Las Vegas. Sisolak will hold a ceremonial signing Monday in North Las Vegas of Assembly Bill 495, a mining tax plan that will send hundreds of millions of dollars toward education. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Gov. Steve Sisolak held a ceremonial signing Monday in North Las Vegas of Assembly Bill 495, a mining tax plan that will send hundreds of millions of dollars toward education.

The governor was joined by state Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert and Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara, as well Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, state Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and other legislators at the ceremony at Fay Herron Elementary School.

Sisolak signed the bill into law on Wednesday. The legislation was the result of a late-session compromise that saw the Clark County Education Association pull two tax initiatives off the 2022 ballot and the Legislature abandon a trio of proposed mining tax resolutions that would otherwise have gone to the voters in 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

