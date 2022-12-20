Sisolak: Proposal for death row inmates was ‘act of grace’

Gov. Steve Sisolak said during a state pardons board meeting that he could not leave the governor’s office without “starting the necessary conversations.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The holding cell, or "last night cell" where the inmate is kept before the execution. (Nevada Department of Corrections)

CARSON CITY—Gov. Steve Sisolak said Tuesday that his now-failed proposal to commute the death sentences of all 57 prisoners on death row in Nevada was “an act of grace.”

Sisolak, who lost his bid for reelection against Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in November, said during a state pardons board meeting that he could not leave the governor’s office without “starting the necessary conversations.”

“Placing this matter on the agenda was done as an act of grace and with the understanding that the death penalty is fundamentally broken,” the governor said, speaking from Las Vegas. “The state has not carried out an execution since 2006. That means that families of the victims are held in limbo, reliving painful memories for years on end without any closure.”

Sisolak first suggested that all death sentences in the state should be commuted to life in prison without the possibility of parole, but controversy ensued. The Washoe County district attorney’s office filed a motion in Carson City District Court to block the move, and a judge on Monday granted the motion.

Judge James Wilson ruled that the move would violate state law, regulations and the constitution, primarily because it failed to give proper notice to the families of murder victims or allow them to be heard in opposition to clemency. The judge also said those on death row have failed to exhaust their appeals, have not applied for clemency from the board and that cases must be considered on an individual basis.

As a result, item No. 6 on Tuesday’s agenda was removed.

The Nevada Legislature has repeatedly failed to pass bills that have been introduced to ban the death penalty over the last six years, although a repeal bill did pass in 2021. Sisolak at the time said he generally opposed the death penalty, but wanted exceptions for especially heinous cases, such as the 1 October mass shooting in Las Vegas. But the bill died in the state Senate Judiciary Committee.

Lombardo, a career cop who currently serves as sheriff of the Metropolitan Police Department, praised Wilson’s ruling Monday and said it comports with a victim’s rights amendment to the state constitution approved by voters in 2018.

Although the governor of Oregon recently commuted all death sentences in that state, in Nevada, clemency power belongs to the Pardons Board, comprised of the governor, the attorney general and the seven justices of the Nevada Supreme Court.

