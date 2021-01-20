57°F
Sisolak to deliver State of the State speech

By Bill Dentzer Review-Journal Capital Bureau and Colton Lochhead Review-Journal Capital Bureau
January 19, 2021 - 5:43 pm
 
CARSON CITY – Gov. Steve Sisolak will give his 2021 State of the State address Tuesday night in a pre-recorded event delivered remotely due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The speech, normally given in person to a joint session of the state Legislature, will be streamed online starting at 6 p.m. and may be viewed here or online at the governor’s YouTube channel.

The speech follows Monday’s release of the governor’s proposed state budget for the next two-year budget cycle that begins in July. Announcing details of the speech Tuesday, the governor’s office said the budget “reflects the reality the state is currently in. The State of the State address represents where Nevada is going.”

The speech will be preceded by a 15-minute program that includes an invocation, music and song, and a memoriam to Nevadans who have died since the governor’s previous state of the state address in 2019.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter. Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

