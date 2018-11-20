Sisolak urges renaming Las Vegas, Reno airports after former officials

Nevada’s next governor wants to rename the state’s two busiest public airports after historical elected officials.

A Southwest Airlines jetliner makes its approach to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Nevada’s next governor wants to rename the state’s two busiest public airports after historical elected officials.

Governor-elect Steve Sisolak announced during Tuesday’s Clark County Commission meeting that he will seek to rename McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas after former U.S. Senate leader Harry Reid before the end of the year. Reid, who is battling pancreatic cancer, served in the Senate from 1987 until he retired in January 2017.

Sisolak said he also wants to work with officials in northern Nevada to rename Reno-Tahoe International Airport after the late Paul Laxalt, a former Nevada governor and U.S. senator. Laxalt, who died in August at age 96, is the grandfather to Adam Laxalt, the GOP candidate that Sisolak felled in the governor’s race earlier this month.

“They both made massive contributions to the long-term well-being of the state of Nevada, and sometimes we don’t recognize people appropriately,” Sisolak said.

Sisolak, who chairs the Clark County Commission, said McCarran director Rosemary Vassiliadis will appear before the elected body on Dec. 4 to introduce an ordinance to rename the airport. A vote on the ordinance could be held later in December, before Sisolak leaves the commission.

It’s not the first attempt to rename McCarran International Airport after Reid.

State Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, championed a bill during the Legislature’s 2017 session that would have renamed the facility to Harry Reid Las Vegas International Airport. Segerblom said at the time that it would take three to five years to fully effect the change at a cost of about $1.5 million, paid for by private contributions.

The airport is currently named after the late U.S. Sen. Pat McCarran, whom Reid and others have criticized as being racist and anti-Semitic.

Segerblom said he stopped pushing his bill forward after speaking with Sisolak, who told the state senator he would prefer letting the county commission handle the issue.

“I think it’s fantastic,” said Segerblom, who will join the county commission in January. “I’ve said all along McCarran is a terrible person to honor. It’s like the Civil War statues. To have his name honored in a multicultural city like Las Vegas is embarrasing.”

Officials with the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority did not immediately respond for comment Tuesday.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.