Some sites hit snags as early voting for Democratic caucuses begin

Democrats throughout Nevada flooded libraries, schools, businesses and community centers Saturday to voice their choices for the 2020 presidential nomination.

Geoconda ArgŸello-Kline, secretary-treasurer of the Culinary Workers Union, Local 226, left, speaks during a kickoff rally on the first day of early voting in the Nevada Democratic Party's presidential caucuses at Culinary Union Local 226 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., center, and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., right, look on. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

People line up to vote on the first day of early voting in the Nevada Democratic Party’s presidential caucuses at Culinary Union Local 226 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

People line up to vote on the first day of early voting in the Nevada Democratic Party's presidential caucuses at Culinary Union Local 226 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

People line up to vote on the first day of early voting in the Nevada Democratic Party's presidential caucuses at Culinary Union Local 226 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., right, second from right, and Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., third from right, wait in line for voting on the first day of early voting in the Nevada Democratic Party's presidential caucuses at Culinary Union Local 226 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., left, is seen at a check-in table on the first day of early voting in the Nevada Democratic Party's presidential caucuses at Culinary Union Local 226 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., center fill out a paper ballot on the first day of early voting in the Nevada Democratic Party's presidential caucuses at Culinary Union Local 226 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Lucy Khan the dog belongs to Bethany Khan, Culinary Workers Union Local 226 communication director, wears a union badge before a kickoff rally on the first day of early voting in the Nevada Democratic Party's presidential caucuses at Culinary Union Local 226 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

And voters at the Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada faced a slight afternoon delay after a man suffered an apparent medical emergency during the early caucuses on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak turns in his voting card on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak turns in his voting card on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Democrats turned out in force on Saturday for the first day of early voting in the Democratic presidential caucuses, filling libraries, schools, businesses and community centers to help pick the party’s 2020 nominee.

Some Las Vegans faced a quick, simple process, while others in Henderson and Summerlin struggled against huge lines and long wait times.

In Clark County, early voting locations began welcoming people around 10 a.m. Early voters are asked to fill in their top three to five choices for the nomination on a paper ballot and place it into a secure box.

Ernesto Badillo was one of the first voters in line at the East Las Vegas Library. He was able to get in and out in about 35 minutes, including a 20-minute delay in which Nevada Democratic Party volunteers prepared a room for early voters.

“This was easy stuff,” Badillo said. “Like going to school, which was a long time ago for me.”

Badillo said he was torn between Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, but ultimately ranked his three preferences as Sanders, Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Not everyone had such an easy time. Voters at Coronado High School in Henderson faced long lines and waits of two hours or more as Saturday morning stretched into the afternoon.

It took Ted Workman more than two-and-a-half hours to have his preferences counted at Coronado, he said. He believes a primary election would be more efficient.

“But we’ve got to stand in line like this because this is what Trump (supporters) did,” he said. “If we want to get him out, we’ve got to go through this.”

Voters at the Henderson AFL-CIO union headquarters faced waits of around 90 minutes. The wait was 45-60 minutes at the Steelworkers Local 4856 union hall in Henderson.

And voters at the Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada faced a slight afternoon delay after a man suffered an apparent medical emergency during the early caucuses.

At the center, Scott Cairns caucused for Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer after meeting both men at his church.

“They both came as communicants rather than politicians, so I came out to vote for both of them,” Cairns said.

He said early on the process of voting “seemed a little disorganized but it was less disorganized than the caucuses were four years ago.”

Politicians including Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Gov. Steve Sisolak and former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid also spoke at events throughout Las Vegas.

East Las Vegas Library

Carleen Marinez brought a copy of “Doctor Sleep” by Stephen King to read as she waiting in line for the early caucuses. She did not want to share who she’d be caucusing for, but she said she was pleased with the offering of an early voting option.

“I hate the (traditional) caucuses,” she said. “It takes too long, and there’s all these kids yelling at me. One time, these kids yelled at me to move and I did, and I’m not even sure who I caucused for.”

Debra and Patrick Murphy said the location probably needed a few more volunteers, and recommended the party send some of the registration paperwork to each voter before the next election to save some line time.

They both filled in cards for Biden, businessman Tom Steyer and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, in that order. They are hoping for a Biden/Klobuchar ticket, Patrick Murphy said.

Reid also filled out a preference card before speaking to the media. He voted “uncommitted” for all three of his preferences, saying he had many friends in the race and would not consider supporting any candidate until after Super Tuesday.

A new rule on preferences

The Democratic party has told the campaigns that voters must make at least three choices or their voting card won’t be counted. And voters must select at least three different candidates. They can’t select one candidate three times.

If a voter would like to only select one candidate, he or she may select “uncommitted” as the second and third choices.

Voters will be asked to sign in and fill out a scannable paper preference card, which they will use to select their top three to five candidates.

According to the party, those ballots will then be transferred to several hubs, scanned and stored. They will be counted based on the voters’ precinct locations during the Feb. 22 caucuses. If a voter’s first choice doesn’t get enough support to be considered viable, their vote is recorded for the next viable candidate on their list.

Early voting continues through Tuesday at various sites throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

A Twitter List by reviewjournal

Contact Rory Appleton at RAppleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter. Staff writers Glenn Puit, Blake Apgar and Marvin Clemons contributed to this story.