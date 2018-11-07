Steve Sisolak becomes Nevada’s first Democratic governor in decades

In what was one of the tightest gubernatorial races in recent Nevada memory, Democratic County Commissioner Steve Sisolak upended a rising Republican star to become the Silver State’s first Democratic governor in two decades.

Steve Sisolak, Democratic candidate for Nevada governor, shows his "I Voted" sticker at Kenny Guinn Middle School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Adam Laxalt, Republican candidate for Nevada governor, holds his son, Jack, while voting at Bartley Ranch Regional Park in Reno, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Adam Laxalt, Republican candidate for Nevada governor, holds his son, Jack, while standing in line to vote with his wife, Jamie, at Bartley Ranch Regional Park in Reno, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Adam Laxalt, Republican candidate for Nevada governor, holds his son, Jack, before voting at Bartley Ranch Regional Park in Reno, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. His wife, Jamie, older daughter Sophia and middle daughter Isabella are also pictured. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Steve Sisolak, Democratic candidate for Nevada governor, waits to be processed to vote at Kenny Guinn Middle School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Steve Sisolak, center, Democratic candidate for Nevada governor, with his two daughters Ashley and Carley, wait in line to cast their vote at a polling station at Kenny Guinn Middle School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Steve Sisolak, Democratic candidate for Nevada governor, waits in line to cast his vote at a polling station at Kenny Guinn Middle School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak waits to cast his vote at a polling station at Kenny Guinn Middle School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal

Nevada Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak waits to cast his vote at a polling station at Kenny Guinn Middle School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal

In what was one of the tightest gubernatorial races in recent Nevada memory, Democratic County Commissioner Steve Sisolak upended a rising Republican star to become the Silver State’s first Democratic governor in two decades.

With 78 percent of precincts reporting, Sisolak held 50 percent of the vote compared to 44.8 percent for Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

“Today, people from every corner of the state stood up and turned out to say it’s time to bring people together; it’s time to prioritize our schools, our jobs, and our health care; it’s time to stop the petty politics and get things done,” Sisolak said in his victory speech from Caesars Palace. “I want all of you to know that no matter who you voted for, I will work my heart out for you.”

In a teary-eyed concession speech delivered shortly before midnight, Laxalt said he would help Sisolak in anyway he could.

“This was all of our campaign, not just my campaign. We can certainly take heart that we left it all on the field,” Laxalt said. “We fought as hard as we could. To come up short is always difficult.”

Sisolak will succeed Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval, who is term-limited.

Sisolak, 64, has spent two decades in elected office in Nevada. He is the chairman of the Clark County Commission, a body in which he has served on since 2008, and previously served 10 years as a Nevada System of Higher Education regent.

Sisolak survived a bitter primary battle with fellow Clark County Commissioner and unabashed liberal Chris Giunchigliani that not only forced him to spend a significant amount (more than $6 million before the primary alone), but also pulled him left of the the moderate campaign he had hoped to run to that more akin to a progressive in order to survive.

He attacked Laxalt for the Republican candidate’s want to repeal the 2015 Commerce Tax championed by Sandoval, which has boosted education funding in the state, and for his early opposition to Medicaid expansion that the state received under the Affordable Care Act, and based on Tuesday night’s results, it appears that his message resonated with voters in the state.

Laxalt, 40, ran for governor after just one term as Nevada’s attorney general, which is the only other elected office he has held. He is the grandson of Nevada political giant Paul Laxalt, who was one of former President Ronald Reagan’s closest confidants and served as the state’s governor from 1967 to 1971 and as one of its U.S. senators from 1974 to 1987.

Laxalt, a former prosecutor in the navy who rose to the rank of lieutenant with conservative bona fides and the support of President Donald Trump, has run a campaign that energized the Republican base both in Nevada’s urban hubs as well as the rural parts the state.

His campaign focused heavily on conservatives’ fear that Nevada is moving too far to the political left, claiming that his Democratic opponent would do everything he could to turn Nevada into its more liberal western neighbor, California.

Laxalt was unable to overcome a handful of missteps had along the campaign trail, including drawing signficant criticism from women’s groups aftr he said that he wanted to look repealing Nevada’s laws protecting a women’s right to abortion, and the icy relationship with Sandoval, who withheld endorsing the fellow Republican as his successor following a tense four years as the two clashed over policy and partisanship.

In total, the gubernatorial race saw unprecedented amounts of spending by both the campaigns as well as outside groups, with Sisolak’s campaign spending more than $13.5 million dating back to 2017, while Laxalt’s campaign spend $10 million.

The unprecedented level of spending dwarfs the amount seen in the last competitive race for governor in 2010 when Sandoval defeated Democrat Rory Reid in a race that saw the campaigns spend a combined total of $9.1 million.

The race also saw significant outside money, which the Republican Governors Association spending $9.9 million in Nevada, and its counterpart, the Democratic Governors Association, spending another $7.7 million. The Koch network also got involved, spending more than $2 million to support Laxalt, while labor and teacher unions spent millions to help Sisolak.

And while Laxalt and Sisolak battled in the airwaves, they never made it to a debate stage for voters to see their contrasting styles — or contrasting policies — side by side.

Laxalt and Sisolak ran against Independent Ryan Bundy, the son of infamous Bunkerville rancher Cliven Bundy, Libertarian Jared Lord, and Independent American Russell Best.

Contact Capital Bureau Cheif Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.