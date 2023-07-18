Street food vending in Nevada on path to decriminalization — WATCH LIVE
A bill that passed in the 82nd legislative session that will create a path to legalize street food vending is having its bill signing celebration at the Latin Chamber of Commerce.
Street food vendors will soon have a path to legitimize their small business in Nevada.
Gov. Joe Lombardo and Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar are expected to attend a ceremonial signing of Senate Bill 92 at the Latin Chamber of Commerce at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
While licenses have yet to become available, the law which officially took effect on July 1 requires a local board of health in every county and city with a population of 100,000 or larger in Nevada by Jan. 24, 2024.
Although that would provide a path to legalizing street food vending, it prohibits anyone from selling food on a sidewalk or pedestrian path within 1,500 feet of a resort hotel, event facility of at least 20,000 people of a major or minor sports team, convention, and state historical markers. There are currently no penalties in place if a street food vendor breaks the rule as the boards have to be established.
This prevents any street food vendors from working on the Strip. But Senator Fabian Doñate, D-Las Vegas, a primary sponsor of the bill, has said that those selling on the Strip are typically not locals.
