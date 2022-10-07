Trio of candidates challenging Conine for treasurer’s job.

Zach Conine, left, Michele Fiore, right.

Treasurer Zach Conine is facing three challengers as he attempts re-election to a second term in charge of Nevada’s finances. The Democrat is challenged by Republican nominee and Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore, Libertarian businessman Bryan Elliott and Independent American candidate Margaret Hendrickson.

Hendrickson could not be reached for this story.

The treasurer is tasked with managing the state’s investments, returning unclaimed property and running the state college savings plans.

Conine said his re-election bid is all about touting his record as treasurer so far.

“We’ve put the state in its strongest financial position ever, having the state’s highest credit rating ever, exceeding expectations and benchmarks on investments, being able to borrow more money and pay less money for it so that we can provide more government services and more opportunity without having to increase taxes on anyone,” Conine said.

He also touted his work helping Nevadans post-pandemic, including making unemployment benefits more accessible, and ensuring that unclaimed property is returned to its rightful owners.

“What I’m most proud of is how our team was able to come together and use a really small team and not that many resources to help hundreds of thousands of Nevadans get through a really tough time in our history,” he said.

Conine was a casino manager and business consultant before being elected treasurer in 2018, and his experience and track record separates him from his opponent, he said.

“Having a treasurer that has the right moral compass is exceptionally important,” Conine said. “What is so clear how important it is to have someone on the ballot who is honest, and who has the capacity and the compassion … the competency… to do a job like this.”

Fiore is a firebrand, a fervent supporter of former president Donald Trump, and no stranger to scandal. She originally ran for governor, but switched races before the primary. Fiore represents Ward 6 in the Las Vegas City Council and has served on multiple boards, such as the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. She also worked as the CEO of multiple companies, from construction to publishing, according to her campaign website.

Fiore’s biggest goals, if elected, would be to audit “all the accounts” and see “where the money’s been going.”

She also wants to make the treasurer’s website more user friendly and make it clear what the state investments are. Fiore plans to upgrade and open up the unclaimed property system. She would also encourage adults to go back to college and get their degree through advertising the state’s college student funds that come out of the treasurer’s office.

Fiore noted her experience managing Las Vegas city budgets for the last five years, having kids in college and her experience as a businesswoman as qualifications for being the treasurer.

Fiore said Conine has not updated the state website to show what investments the state has made, and she also mentioned a pending lawsuit in which Conine was accused of ageism.

“You should be able to go on the website and see all the investments, and you cannot,” Fiore said.

Regarding the ageism lawsuit, Conine said in a statement that the department respects the privacy of its staff and cannot comment on pending litigation.

A 2019 Review-Journal investigation found that Fiore had a history of unreported taxes and business problems. She denies wrongdoing. The Clark County Republican Party also criticized her for allegedly racist remarks she made at a meeting, though she again denied wrongdoing. Her home was raided by the FBI last year as part of a campaign finance violation investigation.

Fiore said in an interview that those claims are “made up,” and that she cooperated with the FBI investigation, which was more than two years ago, and the investigation is concluded.

“I have a lot of folks endorsing me,” Fiore said. “I’m going to make sure Nevada is taken care of.”

Former state GOP chair Amy Tarkanian has endorsed Conine for the seat, going against her party. The support is indicative of the race overall, Conine said.

“By any metric that you would look at to determine whether or not a treasurer has been successful, we’ve done an objectively good job,” he said. “I don’t think Republicans are supporting me because they don’t like the other option. Republicans are supporting me because they think I’m the better option.”

Elliott pitches his candidacy for treasurer as one which can look beyond political squabbles. He described himself succinctly: “I’m a private citizen, 65 year old, comfortably retired with no political history,” he said.

His vision as treasurer is to be a non-political watchdog, he said, and identify corruption in Carson City. Much of what he described as his goals — monitoring state income and spending — actually falls under the state controller’s duties.

“The Democrats and Republicans together have destroyed the economic and civic life of the United States of America. That’s what inspired me to action,” Elliott said.

