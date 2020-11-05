Trump campaign to file lawsuit to stop counting votes in Nevada

The Trump campaign on Thursday said it will file a lawsuit asking for the state to stop counting improper mail-in votes.

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt speaks during a Nevada Republican Party press conference at the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Ric Grenell, right, former director of National Intelligence, speaks during a Nevada Republican Party press conference at the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A supporter for President Donald Trump raises a banner during a press conference hosted by the Nevada Republican Party at the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt speaks during a Nevada Republican Party press conference at the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Hilda Guerrero of Las Vegas claims of corruption in the presidential election during an interview at the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Michael McDonald, chair of the Nevada Republican Party, participates during a press conference by the Nevada Republican Party at the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Reporters follow Ric Grenell, former director of National Intelligence, following a Nevada Republican Party press conference at the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — The Trump campaign on Thursday said it will file a federal lawsuit asking for the state to stop counting improper mail-in votes.

“We firmly believe that there are many voters in this group of mail-in voters that are not proper voters,” Adam Laxalt said. “We have received reports of many irregularities across the valley.

A lawsuit will be filed in Las Vegas asking a judge to stop the counting. Laxalt said he believes non-residents have been allowed to vote and that votes cast under the name of deceased people have been cast. The Republicans also presented a voter, Las Vegas resident Jill Stokke, who said she was unable to cast her vote in person because someone had already voted under her name using a mail-in ballot.

Two Trump representatives spoke but refused to give their names as they claimed that illegal voting had unfolded.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was one state away — Nevada — from claiming 270 electoral college votes ahead of Nevada’s release of its ballot count at 9 a.m., according to a tally maintained by the Associated Press.

Having called Arizona for Biden, AP computed that Biden had 264 electoral votes and President Donald Trump had 214 electoral votes on Wednesday.

Even before the release, the Trump campaign said it would make an announcement at the Clark County Election Department at 8:30 a.m. Nevada GOP Chairman Michael J. McDonald said the announcement would involve a lawsuit.

Before Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske put a hold on vote count updates until Thursday morning, Biden led the Silver State with fewer than 8,000 votes after more than 1.1 million ballots were counted.

Trump has maintained that he would win Nevada in November, even though Hillary Clinton won the state by 2.4 percent of the vote in 2016.

The Trump campaign, however, maintains that AP and Fox News got it wrong on Arizona. Campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh sharply disputed their “hasty call” to put Arizona in Biden’s column as he predicted that Trump would prevail in the Grand Canyon State as more ballots are counted. Overnight, Biden’s lead over Trump tightened by some 11,000 votes to 74,514.

