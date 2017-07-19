ad-fullscreen
Nevada

Trump jabs Heller: ‘He wants to remain a senator, doesn’t he?’

By Debra Saunders Review-Journal White House Correspondent
July 19, 2017 - 12:17 pm
 

President Donald Trump delivered an impassioned conservative argument in favor of the Senate bill to repeal and replace Obamacare at a Wednesday lunch to which he had invited all 52 Republican Senators.

“We have no choice. We have to repeal and replace Obamacare,” Trump told GOP lawmakers the day after three Republicans made it clear that they would not provide the votes needed to bring the measure to the floor.

With Nev. Sen. Dean Heller seated next to him, Trump argued against the Senate taking a break unless and until the bill passes. Republicans had been running on this promise for seven years.

“I’m ready to act,” Trump railed. “People are hurting. Inaction is not an option, and frankly I don’t think we should leave town unless we have a health insurance plan, unless we can give people great health care. Because we’re close, we’re very close.’’

Trump also poked a jab at Heller, saying, “He wants to remain a senator, doesn’t he?”

To Heller, who opposed an earlier version of the Senate health care bill, Trump said, “And I think the people of your state, which I know very well, I think they’re gonna appreciate what you hopefully will do.’’

“Any senator who votes against, starting today, is really telling America you’re fine with Obamacare.’’

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

