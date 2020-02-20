Trump speaks at Hope for Prisoners graduation in Las Vegas — LIVESTREAM

President Donald Trump will speak at a graduation ceremony for ex-offenders who passed the Hope for Prisoners program in Las Vegas Thursday.

President Trump delivers the commencement address at Hope for Prisoners graduation ceremony (White House/YouTube)

President Donald Trump pumps his fist during an event on California water accessibility, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Bakersfield, Calif. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Donald Trump will speak at a graduation ceremony for ex-offenders who passed the Hope for Prisoners program at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Thursday — an event that validated his commitment to giving ex-offenders a second chance two days after he issued 11 pardons and commutations.

The Review-Journal will livestream the ceremony, which begins at 11:45 a.m.

Jon Ponder, a former bank-robber who started the group to help ex-felons reenter society, has visited the White House where he took part in events to promote criminal justice reform.

After the graduation, Trump was scheduled to head to Colorado Springs for a campaign rally, then return to Las Vegas where he will spend the night. At noon Friday, Trump will give a Keep America Great rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center — one day ahead of the Nevada Democratic caucuses.

