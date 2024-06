Trump speaks at Las Vegas rally

Vendors set up tents the day before former President Donald Trump’s June 9 rally in Sunset Park on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Water is kept in the shade for those who attend a Sunday rally for former President Donald Trump in Sunset Park on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump supporters walk along a path to get in line for the former president’s rally at Sunset Park on June 9, 2024 (Dominic Lavoie/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump supporters with umbrellas waiting at the edge of the gate for Donald Trump’s rally at Sunset Park on June 9, 2024. (Dominic Lavoie/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former President Donald Trump encouraged supporters to vote in the primary and to vote for him in November, outlining his priorities if re-elected and warning of what another Biden term would mean.

“If we win Nevada, we win the whole thing. We win the whole thing,” Trump said at Sunset Park.

Hundreds gathered Sunday morning in the rising Las Vegas heat to hear former President Donald Trump speak ahead of the June 11 primary. A long line snaked around Sunset Park of supporters donning American flag attire and “Make America Great Again” gear and carrying umbrellas. Sweltering heat is forecast for the event.

The rally, held two days before Nevada’s June 11 primary, was held outdoors with temperatures reaching around 95 degrees.

The heat did not deter supporters from the chance to hear Trump speak. Misters were set up on the grass, and volunteers gave out bottled water. Rally goers came with umbrellas and hats.

“If Trump can stand here and be in this heat with us in a suit and tie, we can do whatever we have to do ,” said Las Vegas resident Sara Rose, who left her house at 2 a.m. to get to the event. “I would have crawled here if I had to.”

Trump’s visit to the Silver State comes just over a week after he was found guilty of 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records, becoming the first former president convicted of a felony.

Following that verdict, Trump’s presidential bid hasn’t seemed to falter. His campaign and the Republican National Committee announced a $141 million fundraising haul in May, which the campaign says shows support for Trump while facing what it called the “sham Biden trial.” The campaign reported it raised $53 million online in the 24 hours after the guilty verdict was read, noting that 25 percent of the donors in May were brand new to the 2024 campaign.

Dave Dunville, a Las Vegas resident, called the verdict “total BS” and said it was a rigged trial. Dunville got up at 3 a.m. and arrived at Sunset Park around 5 a.m. He said he’s drinking a lot of water to beat the heat.

“You’ve got two presidential administrations to look at. Trump’s administration vs. Biden’s,” Dunville said. “Biden has put this country in the toilet. Trump, when he was president, everything ran well.”

Polls consistently show Trump ahead of Biden in Nevada, even through the current president won the Silver State in 2020 by more than 30,000 votes.

A Fox News poll released Thursday and conducted June 1 through June 4, show more Nevadans said they trust Trump to do a better job on the Israel-Hamas war, the economy and the border.

Ahead of his visit to the Silver State, Trump has made multiple announcements regarding Nevada, encouraging Nevadans to get out and vote in the June 11 primary. He also made an endorsement in Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, backing former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee.

Trump has yet to endorse in the key Senate race that could determine party control of the Senate. In a crowded primary field, nationally backed Sam Brown and Dr. Jeff Gunter, former ambassador to Iceland under the Trump administration, have been vying for Trump’s support.

Ahead of Trump’s visit to the Silver State, Democratic leaders and organizations warned of what another Trump presidency would look like.

“We are standing here today together to make it clear before Donald Trump comes to Las Vegas that we will not stand for four more years of failed promises, of anti-worker schemes or of Trump’s billionaire-first scams,” said Nevada State Democratic Party Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno at a press conference Friday with local union workers.

In a press call on Thursday, Democratic Assemblyman Howard Watts discussed actions Trump took as president relating to the environment, such as backing out of the Paris Climate Agreement and giving tax breaks to big oil companies. Biden, on the other hand, has taken more than 320 climate actions and is working to save families money on their energy bills, Watts said.

“President Biden has by far done more to cut pollution, protect our environment, and promote our clean energy economy than any U.S. president ever,” Watts said.

“Trump is out of touch with what our community needs and is the wrong choice for Nevada,” Watts said.

