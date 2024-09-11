98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada

Trump to hold rally in Las Vegas this week

Former President Donald Trump, seen during his arrival at Philadelphia International Airport, T ...
Former President Donald Trump, seen during his arrival at Philadelphia International Airport, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
More Stories
Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, right, greets Nevada State Trea ...
Tim Walz campaigns in Las Vegas ahead of presidential debate
FILE - The Nevada Supreme Court ruled in a 5-2 decision that the Green Party did not comply wit ...
Green Party will not appear on Nevada’s ballot in November. Here’s why
Prosecutors now allege Fiore defrauded donors of hundreds of thousands of dollars
Tim Walz, Doug Emhoff to make campaign stops in Nevada this week
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2024 - 6:14 pm
 

Presidential candidate Donald Trump will hold a rally in Las Vegas on Friday at the Expo World Market Center, just days after the presidential debate on Tuesday.

The former president is expected to highlight his economic plans, comparing and contrasting his policy with that of Vice President Kamala Harris’, as well as discuss his “no tax on tips” plan, which he first introduced in a previous trip to Las Vegas in June.

He last visited Las Vegas at the end of August, where he thanked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his endorsement.

To get free tickets to attend the rally, visit event.donaldjtrump.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES