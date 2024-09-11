Trump to hold rally in Las Vegas this week
Former President Donald Trump is expected to highlight his economic plans at a rally in Las Vegas.
Presidential candidate Donald Trump will hold a rally in Las Vegas on Friday at the Expo World Market Center, just days after the presidential debate on Tuesday.
The former president is expected to highlight his economic plans, comparing and contrasting his policy with that of Vice President Kamala Harris’, as well as discuss his “no tax on tips” plan, which he first introduced in a previous trip to Las Vegas in June.
He last visited Las Vegas at the end of August, where he thanked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his endorsement.
To get free tickets to attend the rally, visit event.donaldjtrump.com.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
