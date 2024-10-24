Trump to make Halloween appearance in Henderson

80°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2024 - 12:14 pm
 

Former President Donald Trump will make a Halloween stop in Southern Nevada next week.

Trump will hold a rally at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson on Oct. 31, just five days before the Nov. 5 election, according to his campaign.

The visit will come just one week after Trump’s rally at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center.

Both he and Vice President Kamala Harris have made multiple campaign stops in Nevada, a swing state whose six electoral votes could determine who wins the presidency. Polls show they’re neck-in-neck, though Republicans are leading in early voting turnout as of Thursday.

To RSVP to attend, visit donaldjtrump.com.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

