Trump to make Halloween appearance in Henderson
Former President Donald Trump will campaign in Henderson next Thursday.
Former President Donald Trump will make a Halloween stop in Southern Nevada next week.
Trump will hold a rally at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson on Oct. 31, just five days before the Nov. 5 election, according to his campaign.
The visit will come just one week after Trump’s rally at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center.
Both he and Vice President Kamala Harris have made multiple campaign stops in Nevada, a swing state whose six electoral votes could determine who wins the presidency. Polls show they’re neck-in-neck, though Republicans are leading in early voting turnout as of Thursday.
To RSVP to attend, visit donaldjtrump.com.
