Trump to make Halloween appearance in Henderson

Former President Donald Trump will campaign in Henderson next Thursday.

Top election official in crucial Nevada county says she was forced out

What Are They Hiding?: Behind closed doors, the Colorado River’s future hangs in the balance

Want a Raiders Nevada license plate? The team will pay for that

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a Building America’s Future roundtable event featuring Hispanic Nevadans at Beauty Society Inc. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former President Donald Trump will make a Halloween stop in Southern Nevada next week.

Trump will hold a rally at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson on Oct. 31, just five days before the Nov. 5 election, according to his campaign.

The visit will come just one week after Trump’s rally at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center.

Both he and Vice President Kamala Harris have made multiple campaign stops in Nevada, a swing state whose six electoral votes could determine who wins the presidency. Polls show they’re neck-in-neck, though Republicans are leading in early voting turnout as of Thursday.

To RSVP to attend, visit donaldjtrump.com.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.