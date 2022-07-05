Trump to stump for Laxalt, Lombardo Friday in Las Vegas

Former President Donald Trump will speak at a rally featuring U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt and gubernatorial nominee Joe Lombardo on Friday at the Treasure Island.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Road to Majority conference Friday, June 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Former President Donald Trump will visit Las Vegas on Friday to campaign with statewide candidates Adam Laxalt and Joe Lombardo.

Trump will headline an event on the “America First Agenda” organized by his political action committee at the Treasure Island hotel-casino. He is scheduled to speak at 6 p.m., preceded by a panel discussion including Laxalt and Lombardo at 5 p.m.

Both Laxalt, a former state attorney general and U.S. Senate candidate, and Lombardo, the Clark County Sheriff and governor nominee, have received endorsements from Trump.

Laxalt has especially emphasized his Trump ties in his campaign so far, running TV ads featuring the former president.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., campaigned with Laxalt and Lombardo in Las Vegas last month. There, the three focused their attacks on President Joe Biden as other speakers discussed false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

