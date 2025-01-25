Trump to talk ‘no taxes on tips’ in Vegas today

Push and pull: Will the 2025 Legislature see the same fights as 2023?

Donald Trump speaks to members of the media during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Jan. 7, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida. (Scott Olson/Getty Images/TNS)

President Donald Trump is in Las Vegas today to highlight his “no taxes on tips” campaign promise — a pitch he first made just months ago during a rally in Nevada.

Trump, who arrived in Las Vegas on Friday night after a trip to disaster areas in North Carolina and Los Angeles, will visit Circa in downtown Las Vegas this afternoon to discuss his tax policy as well as the economy. Doors to the event will open 9:30 a.m., with speeches starting around 12:30 p.m.

His plan to ban taxes on tipped income was first announced along the campaign trail in Vegas this summer during one of his many trips to the battleground state and became a major talking point throughout the election. The proposal has been met with support on both sides of the aisle, with Nevada’s federal congressional supporting the proposal and drafting bills of their own.

Nevada’s Sen. Jacky Rosen co-sponsored a bill with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to bar taxes on tips, and Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., co-sponsored similar legislation on the House side. Horsford also pushed legislation that would eliminate the subminimum wage in addition to ending taxes on tips.

Trump’s stop in Vegas comes just months after Nevada voted for Trump, marking the first time the Silver State voted for a Republican president in 20 years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

