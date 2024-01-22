Trump to visit Las Vegas for caucus rally

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Former president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump will visit Las Vegas on Saturday as part of a rally ahead of the Feb. 8 caucuses.

The GOP frontrunner will deliver remarks at a Commit to Caucus Rally at Big League Dreams, 3151 E. Washington Ave., less than two weeks before Republicans across the state come out to participate in the state party-run caucuses.

Trump is one of two presidential candidates who are still participating in the caucuses, scheduled two days after the legislatively mandated state presidential preference primary election. Ryan Binkley, a Texas pastor, joins Trump on the caucuses’ paper ballots. Other candidates, such as Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie had signed up for the caucuses as well but have since dropped out.

Another leading GOP candidate, Nikki Haley, signed up to participate in the state primary, although no delegates will be awarded.

The event will take place at 1 p.m., and doors open at 10 a.m. To get tickets, visit donaldjtrump.com/events.

Trump isn’t the only politician traveling to the Silver State this weekend. Vice President Kamala Harris is also scheduled to deliver remarks at an event with Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford on Saturday.

