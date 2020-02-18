48°F
Nevada

Tuesday last day to early vote in Nevada Democratic caucuses

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2020 - 8:00 am
 

Early voting in the Nevada Democratic caucuses ends Tuesday, with sites open throughout Clark County.

Voters may fill out a caucus preference card at any location in the county, but voters must choose at least three options and as many as five candidates for their card to be counted on caucus day. Selecting “uncommitted” for some or all of those choices also is an option, however.

If you don’t vote early today, you will have to participate in caucus day voting on Saturday in your home precinct. You can find your caucus day location by clicking here.

Here are the sites that are open in Clark County on Tuesday, along with their hours:

Las Vegas

— Cardenas Market, 2545 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— Chinatown Plaza Mall, 4205 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— Doolittle Community Center, 1950 J. St., Las Vegas: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— UNLV Student Union Room 205, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— Centennial YMCA, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave., Las Vegas: 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— CSN Charleston campus, B lobby, 6375 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas: 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— Culinary Workers Local 226, building C, 1630 S. Commerce St., Las Vegas: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— Temple Sinai, 9001 Hillpointe Road, Las Vegas: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— IBEW Local 357, 808 N. Lamb Blvd., Las Vegas: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— UAW Local 3555, 4310 Cameron St., No. 11, Las Vegas: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— Heat and Frost Local 135, 4316 E. Alexander Road, Las Vegas: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— Smart Local 88, 2560 Marco St., Las Vegas: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Palo Verde High School, 333 S. Pavilion Center Drive, Las Vegas: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— Nevada State Education Association, 3511 E. Harmon Ave., No. C, Las Vegas: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— American Legion Post 10, 1905 H. St., Las Vegas: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— Veterans Village II, 50 N. 21st St., Las Vegas: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— Sierra Vista High School, 8100 W. Robindale Road, Las Vegas: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— SEIU Nevada Local 1107, 2250 S. Rancho Drive, Ste. 165, Las Vegas: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Henderson

— Sun City Anthem Community Center, 2450 Hampton Road, Henderson: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— CSN Henderson campus, C lobby, 700 College Drive, Henderson: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— AFL-CIO State Fed building, 1891 Whitney Mesa Drive, Henderson: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— Coronado High School, 1001 Coronado Center Drive, Henderson: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— Las Vegas Indian Center, 2300 W. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— Steelworkers Local 4856, 47 S. Water St., Henderson: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

North Las Vegas

— CSN North Las Vegas campus student lounge, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— Legacy High School, 150 Deer Springs Way, North Las Vegas: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— Cheyenne High School, 3200 W. Alexander Road, North Las Vegas: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Elsewhere in Clark County

— Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway, Laughlin: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Jimmie Hughes Campus, Mesquite Deuce Building, 150 N. Yucca St., Mesquite: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— Moapa Valley Community Center, 320 N. Moapa Valley Blvd., Overton: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— Garrett Junior High School, 1200 Avenue G, Boulder City: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Candidate events

As early voting takes place, candidates are making their final push through Nevada. Here are the events scheduled for Tuesday:

— 2:30 p.m.: Get Out the Caucus rally with Pete Buttigieg, Durango Hills Community Center, 3521 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas. Members of the public can RSVP here.

— Get Out the Early Vote rally with Bernie Sanders, the academic mall at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas. Before the rally, Swedish musical acts Miike Snow and Lykke Li will play sets. Members of the public can RSVP here.

