VIDEO: Nevada governor, first lady accosted, threatened at Las Vegas restaurant

A video obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal shows at least two men recording a hostile encounter they initiated with Gov. Steve and Kathy Sisolak.

Editor’s note: This story contains explicit and threatening language.

A video obtained Sunday night by the Las Vegas Review-Journal shows Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and first lady Kathy Sisolak being accosted by at least two men at a Las Vegas restaurant.

As of Monday morning, the Review-Journal had been unable to confirm the date and time of the incident. The confrontation appears to have taken place at the Lindo Michoacan restaurant at 10082 W. Flamingo Road. A spokeswoman for the governor could not be reached late Sunday night. No one at the Flamingo Road restaurant could be reached late Sunday.

In the minute-long encounter, a man with a shaved head, beard and red shirt appears to be holding a phone camera up as he wraps his left arm around the governor, who smiles briefly.

“Sisolak, right?” the man says. “This is amazing.”

“Right,” the governor responds.

Neither the governor nor restaurant patrons are wearing masks in the video, although some restaurant staff appear to be masked, suggesting that the video could have been taken sometime after Sisolak lifted Nevada’s indoor mask mandate on Feb. 10.

“I can’t tell you what a piece of f—-ing s—- you are,” the man says.

“Sorry to hear that,” Sisolak says, stepping away.

The man then states: “You New World Order traitor piece of s—- b———. You’re in here without security?”

“New World Order” is a far-right conspiracy theory which, according to ADL, holds that “a tyrannical, socialist ‘one-world’ conspiracy has already taken over most of the planet and schemes to eliminate the last bastion of freedom, the United States, with the help of collaborators within the government.”

The man continues his profanity-laced rant as the governor walks toward the restaurant’s exit with his wife, Kathy.

Another man’s voice is then heard on the video.

“I want to second that,” the other man says. “You’re a traitor. You should go down for treason, and I hope you hang.”

The governor approaches the front of the restaurant, with staff nearby, and the two men continue to shout.

“I’m surprised you have the balls to be out here in public, punk,” the first man says. “Out here without a cop. Out here without security. Wooo. You got balls on you, boy. I’m not moving.”

“Wait till we find all the money that flowed his way,” the second man says, along with an inaudible statement and a reference to “hiding the Hydroxychloroquine,” an antimalarial drug and controversial COVID-19 treatment.

“Oh man,” the first man says. “Oh, you in trouble.”

Sisolak looks toward the camera and mouths the words: “Let’s go.”

The camera follows Sisolak, and the first man yells: “Yeah, you better get the f—- out of here, Sisolak.”

A voice in the background says, “Probably a good idea to go somewhere else.” It wasn’t clear if the statement was directed at the Sisolaks or the men accosting them, and it wasn’t clear who said it.

“Where’s your security at, punk?” the man says to Sisolak. “Don’t touch me lady.”

A woman’s voice is heard: “I’m not touching you.”

Sisolak says: “She’s not touching you.”

The first man continues: “Where’s your security at? You want to sell us all down the river. You working-for-China piece of s—-.”

Sisolak and his wife exit the restaurant, stepping onto a sidewalk.

A man in a blue plaid shirt and blue jeans, standing outside, points his finger and shouts at the governor: “It’s called treason.”

The first man responds: “We should string you up by a lamp post right now, p—— boy.”

The man in the plaid shirt then states: “You know what they do to traitors? They hang traitors.”

The first voice responds: “They hang them. That’s right, patriot.”

Then the other man states: “I think it’s awesome.”

As the governor and his wife continue to walk away on the sidewalk, the first man states: “You running into a patriot now. Huh? Huh? Where’s your security at?”