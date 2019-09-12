91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

No money for Yucca Mountain project in Senate budget

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2019 - 4:27 pm
 

WASHINGTON — A $49 billion spending bill for the Department of Energy was unanimously approved by a Senate committee on Thursday without money to revive the licensing process for the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository.

The Senate followed the House in dismissing the Trump administration’s request for $130 million to restart licensing on the nuclear repository — a decision by lawmakers that likely dooms any chances the project can be revived in fiscal year 2020, which begins Oct. 1.

The Senate Appropriations Committee voted 31-0 to pass the spending bill, and Chairman Richard Shelby, R-Ala., thanked Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., on the energy subcommittee for bringing the bill to the full panel and “crafting it in a bipartisan manner.”

Alexander and Feinstein did include in the bill a pilot program for consolidated nuclear waste storage, and some funding to allow the Energy Department to store nuclear waste at private facilities licensed by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

But the bill contained no funding sought by the Trump administration to jump start the licensing process that must be completed in order to begin construction on Yucca Mountain, located 90 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

Licensing began during the George W. Bush administration, but was stopped by the Obama administration, which pulled funding and halted ongoing hearings to determine if the Nevada site was safe to store 77,000 metric tons of radioactive waste from power plants.

Earlier this year, the House Appropriations Committee voted narrowly to block money for licensing on Yucca Mountain. The loss showed the strength of a young Nevada congressional delegation and their support from House leaders.

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., the only Nevada lawmaker on the panel, voted against Yucca Mountain spending, while Democratic Reps. Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee lobbied colleagues on the panel to oppose the spending measure.

Likewise, Nevada’s two Democratic senators, both in their first term, have lobbied Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Appropriations subcommittee on energy, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., against reviving the waste project in Nevada.

“The Senate committee advanced their spending bill without any Yucca funding. Even those who desperately want to revitalize the dangerous Yucca Mountain project are beginning to acknowledge the strength of our efforts to block it,” said Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., who has fought the project during her tenure in the U.S. House and state legislature.

“I’ve been in this fight long enough to know that it is far from over, but this is something worth celebrating,” Titus said.

A divisive issue, Alexander told a Yucca Mountain subcommittee hearing earlier this year that he would seek a full up-or-down vote in the full Senate to determine if there was enough support for continuing with licensing to support it in the spending bill.

Without support, Alexander said he would not include Yucca Mountain licensing money in the spending bill, and focus efforts on interim storage of nuclear waste at private facilities.

With the rush to complete the appropriations process for this year to keep the government running, no vote took place in the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is pushing the committee to bring spending bills to the floor as the clock ticks down to keep the government funded and avoid a shutdown.

Yucca Mountain was designated by Congress in 1987 as the nation’s sole site for nuclear waste storage from power plants and Navy vessels.

The failure to open Yucca Mountain, mainly due to political opposition, has left radioactive waste temporarily stored at 121 sites in 39 states with a cost to the government of $2 million per day.

Lawmakers where private power plants that produce nuclear waste are frustrated with the federal government’s failure to take control of the waste and safely store it, as was promised in the 1987 legislation that designated Yucca Mountain as the national repository.

But local opposition in Nevada has increased, with business leaders, environmentalists, tribal leaders, recent governors, the congressional delegation and the state legislature joining forces.

This week, the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce, was holding its annual lobbying trip in Washington, where in addition to transportation funding, business leaders were urging lawmakers to oppose Yucca Mountain development as a nuclear waste repository.

“We couldn’t be happier,” said Mary Beth Sewald, the chief executive officer of the Las Vegas chamber. “We have been against it since Day 1.”

“The potential dangers outweigh the potential benefits,” Sewald said.

The project, though, does have support in the state from Nye County, where the repository would be located, and other rural counties who see an economic boon from the project if nuclear waste storage is deemed safe by the Nuclear Regulatory Committee.

The nuclear energy industry and the Department of Energy point to studies that show the site would be safe for nuclear storage for years.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
THE LATEST
FILE--Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson testifies at a House Financial Service ...
HUD watchdog clears Carson in $31K dining set order
The Associated Press

Investigators concluded that the furniture order went forward because career officials determined the existing dining set could not be repaired.

Outgoing Attorney General Adam Laxalt speaks at President Donald Trump's Make America Great Aga ...
Trump aides heading to Nevada Basque Fry
By / RJ

Several current and former aides to President Donald Trump are headed to the annual Basque Fry, an event sponsored by former Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2019 file photo, Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Z ...
Congress seeks to question Trump envoy in Taliban talks
The Associated Press

In a weekend tweet, Trump called off negotiations and canceled a meeting he said he wanted to have with Afghan government leaders and the Taliban.

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 17, 2014 file photo, Ignacio Lanuza-Torres holds his son, Isaiah, 4 ...
US wants $100K-plus from immigrant who sued over forgery
By Gene Johnson The Associated Press

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Durkin says the government should be able to recoup its costs because Lanuza’s claim of malicious prosecution was frivolous.

U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters as he leaves the courthouse after a pretri ...
Congressman appears in court for insider trading case
The Associated Press

Rep. Christopher Collins pleaded not guilty to the latest iteration of an indictment after prosecutors streamlined the case to speed the trial.

In a June 7, 2017, file photo, then-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appears before a Senate I ...
Frequent Trump target, ex-FBI No. 2 may face criminal charges
By Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe faces the prospect of an indictment after his attorneys were unable to persuade senior Justice Department officials not to pursue charges.