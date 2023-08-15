103°F
Politics and Government

North Las Vegas promotes 2, adds 1 to its staff

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2023 - 5:37 pm
 
North Las Vegas City Hall is shown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The North Las Vegas city officials announced the promotion of two employees and the hiring of a third during a City Council meeting earlier this month.

The city added its third assistant city manager, a position created for Will Harty as a promotion. He will oversee utilities, IT and grants.

Harty previously served as the finance director since 2019 when the city was on the cusp of bouncing back from financial difficulties from 2014 to 2016, he said.

“There’s a lot going on in North Las Vegas right now,” Harty said. “This gives me an opportunity to delve into some other areas I’m not so familiar with.”

Two positions are focused primarily on improving the relationship between city hall and the community.

Riezel Pe Benito, previously interim chief of staff, has been promoted to chief of staff. The chief of staff strives to keep the city manager’s office and the mayor and council members on the same page. Pe Benito also devotes time to helping to make elected officials more relatable to people.

“Giving (the mayor and city council) more opportunities to be out there in the community so people can relate more,” Pe Benito said. “You know what, maybe some (residents) don’t know them, they haven’t met them yet.”

Wilson Ramos, who previously worked as a regional director with Chicanos Por La Causa, was hired as director of community services and engagement after his predecessor Serafin Calvo retired from the position.

The position encompasses parking services, the educational department, housing and neighborhood services, community outreach services and homeless services, Ramos said.

“I identify the department as essentially the heart and soul of identifying what it is that our residents truly need and what we can convey to our local (elected officials and council members) from a community basis,” he said.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com or call 702-383-0350. Follow @jimi_writes on X.

