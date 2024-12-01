One year later, a DUI crackdown in memory of two fallen troopers

Sgt. Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix of the Nevada Highway Patrol were killed by an impaired hit-and-run driver on Nov. 30, 2023.

Kevin Honea, deputy chief of the Nevada Highway Patrol, addressed the media ahead of anti-DUI driving campaign on Nov. 30, 2024, in memory of Sgt. Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix, who were killed by an impaired driver on Nov. 30, 2023.(Akiya Dillon/Review-Journal).

State and local law enforcement agencies kicked off a night-long DUI enforcement campaign Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of the deaths of Sgt. Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix, who were killed by an impaired driver.

Kevin Honea, deputy chief of the Nevada Highway Patrol, addressed about 40 officers, troopers, marshals, and more at about 5:30 p.m. before sending them off to catch impaired drivers and save lives as part of what he called a “DUI blitz.”

The blitz, a statewide effort led by the Highway Patrol, was held in memory of Abbate and Felix, two Highway Patrol troopers who were killed in Las Vegas by a hit-and-run driver on Nov. 30, 2023.

“This is the one-year anniversary of something that struck right at the heart of law enforcement in this valley,” Honea said. “Remember that one DUI arrest is potentially a life saved — and that life you saved may be your friend or family member.”

Abbate and Felix were stopped on Interstate 15 near D Street when Jemarcus Williams struck their vehicle. Williams sped off after the crash. In June, he pleaded guilty to two counts of DUI resulting in death and received a maximum sentence of 16 to 40 years in prison.

The Metropolitan Police Department, the Clark County School District Police Department and the North Las Vegas Police Department were among the participating agencies on Saturday night.

“I can’t believe the outpouring of support from the community and the other law enforcement agencies here,” Honea said. “They have helped us get through.”

Also at the conference was Stop DUI, an organization based in Southern Nevada that supports victims of impaired driving. Executive Director Sandy Heverly thanked law enforcement for their efforts.

“Every one of you are, total, total, total heroes. Not only is this a special night that we remember Alberto and Michael, but tomorrow kicks off National Drunk and Drug Driving Prevention Month. So it all ties in very beautifully,” said Heverly, who wore a black shirt emblazoned with “No excuses STOP DUI” in yellow.

‘A couple of guardian angels’

After initial comments, Honea met with troopers individually.

“Remember Felix and Abbate,” Honea said. “And I know you guys have every day you’ve worked. … Understand that you have a couple of guardian angels when you go out tonight. Let’s do everything we can to make them proud.”

Felix’s family also attended the conference. According to Honea, the Abbate family, still grieving, had to “get out of town” but sent well wishes.

Honea added that law enforcement would also target speeding drivers on Saturday night, adding that, on Saturday, many would return from sporting events throughout the valley. Addressing the media, Honea said he hoped no DUI arrests would be made, but he expected otherwise.

“If we go out there, actively pursuing DUI arrests, and we don’t get a single one, that means that everybody gets it. It means that people have utilized ride-shares or taxi cabs,” Honea said. “Unfortunately, our real-world circumstances indicate that that probably won’t happen.”

When asked how the loss of Abbate and Felix has impacted his department, Honea said his troopers have grown closer.

“I think now we’re not afraid to tell somebody we love them when they walk out the door. We know firsthand that may be the last time we say it.” Honea said.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.