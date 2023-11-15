‘Order out corridor’ for downtown Las Vegas up for City Council vote

The city of Las Vegas could vote Wednesday on a proposed “order out corridor” that could keep people convicted of any misdemeanor in the downtown area away from the tourist district.

Las Vegas City Hall. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

For persons convicted of a crime committed within 32 square blocks surrounding the Fremont Street Experience — in addition to the Strat — Municipal Court judges could issue the order in lieu of a jail sentence.

The item is listed on Wednesday’s City Council meeting agenda.

The order, which the persons would need to carry with them, would be active for up to a year, according to the city.

While there would be exceptions for persons who frequent the order-out areas on a necessary basis, the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada argues that such order is unconstitutional.

“It restricts civil liberties and it’s an affront to the first and fifth amendments,” said ACLU Executive Director Athar Haseebullah.

Passing the ordinance could lead to a “direct legal confrontation” with the civil rights nonprofit, he noted.

The ACLU said the order would be used to target street performers and people experiencing homelessness.

City marshals and Las Vegas police, who patrol the areas, told lawmakers that repeat offenders account for most of the crime in the area.

Clark County last year implemented its own order-out corridor on the Strip, which the Metropolitan Police Department has called a success.

The ACLU also opposed that measure and signed onto an amicus brief with the Nevada Supreme Court related to that ordinance.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on X.