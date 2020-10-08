Pence, Harris face off in lone vice presidential debate

There were heated exchanges at times, but overall the debate was a far more respectful affair than the opening presidential debate eight days earlier.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., answers a question as Vice President Mike Pence listens during the vice presidential debate Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

Banners hang from Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah as preparations take place for the vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A perimeter is set by heavy dump trucks around a hotel in downtown Salt Lake City, the site of the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will participate in the debate Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Members of the production crew inspect glass on stage which will serve as a barrier to protect the spread of COVID-19 as preparations take place for the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Salt Lake City. The vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is scheduled for Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The stage is set with glass between seats ahead of the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will participate in the debate Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A member of the production staff puts labels on seats in an effort to keep seats socially distanced ahead of the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will participate in the debate Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Vice President Mike Pence responds during the vice presidential debate with Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence wave before the vice presidential debate Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., responds to a question during the vice presidential debate with Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Moderator USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page speaks before the vice presidential debate between Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence at the University of Utah Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (Justin Sullivan/Pool via AP)

Vice President Mike Pence listens as Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the vice presidential debate Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (Justin Sullivan/Pool via AP)

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens as Vice President Mike Pence answers a question during the vice presidential debate Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., squared off on the coronavirus, economic issues and national security during the lone vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night. It was a spirited, substantive and civil debate. Both participants made sharp points at the other’s expense, which put the evening in stark contrast to the first presidential debate.

At Harris’ request, the Commission on Presidential Debates placed the two candidates 12 feet apart with Plexiglas petitions between them to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The moderator, USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page warned the University of Utah audience that they were required to wear masks and would be escorted out if they refused. It was more difficult keeping the candidates from talking over their allotted time, although both were pointedly polite to the other.

Page’s first questions were about the coronavirus — the Trump White House’s handling of it and what Harris and presidential candidate Joe Biden would do differently. Pence hailed the administration’s decision to ban travel from China in January and Operation Warp Speed’s effort to produce a vaccine in record time, and chided Harris for not recognizing these accomplishments.

Harris faulted President Donald Trump for knowing about the dangers of the coronavirus but not leveling with the American people. “They knew it and they covered it up,” she charged.

Harris did not roll out an alternative plan. Pence responded by saying that Biden’s plan seems lifted from the White House Coronavirus Task Force playbook. “It looks a little bit like plagiarism, which is something Joe Biden knows a little bit about,” he said.

Former speechwriter to President Ronald Reagan Ken Khachigian called the reference to Biden’s lifting a line from British politician Neil Kinnock, which sank Biden’s 1988 presidential campaign, as the “best line of the night.”

Khachigian declared Pence the winner for being calm and eschewing references to the Pew Research Center, as Harris did.

Harris, said her former adviser Dan Newman, was “honest, and real, authentic and reasonable and compassionate.”

Speech coach and communications specialist Ruth Sherman thought Harris won while Pence’s repeated interruptions did not play well, “especially with two highly accomplished women” sharing the stage.

Each candidate had a preferred statistic. Harris frequently referred to the 210,000 Americans who have died during the coronavirus pandemic, as she faulted Trump’s response to the pandemic as inadequate.

For his part, Pence frequently spoke of former Vice President Joe Biden’s 47 years of public service during which, Pence suggested, many of the country’s economic problems festered.

The debate heated up as it went on. At one point, Pence pressed Harris to answer whether Biden, if elected, would pack the U.S. Supreme Court if the Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s third choice to serve on the top court. Harris refused to answer.

Harris, however, did point out that of the 50-odd appellate court judges whom Trump had appointed, “not one is Black.” She also brought up Trump’s Charlottesville remarks.

As the conversation moved to issues of racial justice in the wake of George Floyd’s death, Harris boasted of her participation in “peaceful protests.”

Pence responded that there was “no excuse for the rioting and looting that followed” Floyd’s death and that of other African Americans at the hands of police. America, Pence argued, is not “systemically racist.”

Harris then recalled Trump’s failure to unequivocally denounce white supremacy during the Ohio debate.

The most spirited exchanges involved national security and energy policy.

Pence had invited the parents of Kayla Mueller, a humanitarian aid worker held hostage then executed in 2015 by the Islamic State despite the family’s appeal to President Barack Obama to save their daughter.

The moment provided an opportunity for Pence to credit Trump for ordering an attack that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and fault Obama for sending sent $1.8 billion to Iran “the leading state sponsor of terrorism” as part of the international pact Obama brokered.

Harris looked toward the Mueller family and said that she was sorry for their awful loss. She then vehemently defended the global pact Obama reached with Iran.

Harris also faulted Trump for not challenging Russian President Vladimir Putin about disputed reports that Russia offered bounties for the heads of U.S. troops. “Joe Biden,” she said, “would never do that.”

Campaign stops

On Thursday, Pence will speak at a 10 a.m. rally at Boulder City Airport ahead of an afternoon rally in Peoria, Arizona.

During a DNC call with reporters before the debate, Nevada state Sen. Yvanna Cancela questioned whether Pence should visit Nevada after 1,600 Nevadans died from the virus. “It didn’t have to be that bad,” she said of the state’s death toll and economic damage.

Cancela recalled Trump’s remarks to the Review-Journal before a rally in Henderson last month, in which he appeared unconcerned about any health risk to attendees. Pence, she argued, was following the same playbook by holding a rally in Boulder City.

According to the Biden campaign, Biden will campaign in person in Las Vegas on Friday, but no details have been released.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.