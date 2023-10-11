PKWY Tavern applying for live music permit after noise complaint in Henderson

The PKWY Tavern on Marks Street is asking the city of Henderson for a conditional use permit for live entertainment after a noise complaint in May.

The new PKWY Tavern in Henderson, near St. Rose Parkway and the M Resort, on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. This will be the fifth PKWY Tavern location, with the sixth opening in September. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The PKWY Tavern on Marks Street is asking the city of Henderson for a live entertainment permit after a noise complaint led city code enforcement to the tavern’s doorstep.

The Henderson Planning Commission will vote Thursday on an application for a conditional use permit from the PKWY Tavern on Marks Street, located near the intersection with Warm Springs Road. The permit would allow the bar to host live entertainment.

According to city documents, the tavern already hosted live entertainment months ago, despite not having a permit. But that ended after a noise complaint in May led Henderson Code Enforcement to issue a violation notice and stop work order to the bar.

The noise complaint said the tavern held live karaoke events with a live guitar and drums on its outdoor patio from 9 p.m. to around 1 a.m. A person from a nearby neighborhood complained of hearing the music from inside their house with the windows closed.

PKWY Tavern is proposing live entertainment indoors on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and outdoors from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., but the outdoor events could move inside for inclement weather.

Staff recommended forcing the outdoor events to go inside at 10 p.m., in line with other taverns with similar conditional use permits, according to the staff analysis of the proposal.

According to the proposal, the bar is committed to turning down its speakers at 9 p.m. every night but the city has a requirement to lower the volume by 8 p.m.

Records show the person who first submitted the complaint told city staff members in September that the tavern still holds live karaoke events, just without the live guitar and drums.

Staff recommends that the Planning Commission approve PKWY Tavern’s conditional use permit.

Henderson city staff could not be reached for comment.

