President Biden to deliver 2 speeches in Las Vegas

President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Las Vegas on Monday, according to an advisory issued Sunday.

The White House last week announced that Biden would make two appearances this week in Las Vegas, with speeches planned at the 115th NAACP National Convention and at the UnidosUS Annual Conference to bolster the Black and Latino votes.

The president’s visits had been scheduled as part of a campaign swing to Texas and Nevada, the White House announced on July 7. Those speeches come as Biden fights calls for him to vacate the Democratic presidential nomination. Questions about the 81-year-old’s fitness for office and cognitive abilities followed his disastrous debate performance against Trump on June 27.

On Monday, his campaign trip had been slated to land in Austin, Texas, where he would have observed the 60th anniversary of the 1964 Civil Rights Act at the LBJ Presidential Library, according to the July 7 statement.

After the shooting Saturday at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Biden is set to reschedule his visit to the Lone Star state at a later date, according to a White House press release.

Biden will fly to Las Vegas on Monday in advance of his speech Tuesday at the 115th NAACP National Convention at Mandalay Bay, the White House said at the time.

On Wednesday, the president will address the UnidosUS Annual Conference at the MGM Grand.

