Politics and Government

President Biden to deliver 2 speeches in Las Vegas

President Joe Biden is set to make two appearances next week in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
President Joe Biden is set to make two appearances in the coming week in Las Vegas, with speech ...
President Joe Biden is set to make two appearances in the coming week in Las Vegas, with speeches planned at the 115th NAACP National Convention and at the UnidosUS Annual Conference. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_
By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2024 - 9:44 pm
 
Updated July 14, 2024 - 3:10 pm

President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Las Vegas on Monday, according to an advisory issued Sunday.

The White House last week announced that Biden would make two appearances this week in Las Vegas, with speeches planned at the 115th NAACP National Convention and at the UnidosUS Annual Conference to bolster the Black and Latino votes.

The president’s visits had been scheduled as part of a campaign swing to Texas and Nevada, the White House announced on July 7. Those speeches come as Biden fights calls for him to vacate the Democratic presidential nomination. Questions about the 81-year-old’s fitness for office and cognitive abilities followed his disastrous debate performance against Trump on June 27.

On Monday, his campaign trip had been slated to land in Austin, Texas, where he would have observed the 60th anniversary of the 1964 Civil Rights Act at the LBJ Presidential Library, according to the July 7 statement.

After the shooting Saturday at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Biden is set to reschedule his visit to the Lone Star state at a later date, according to a White House press release.

Biden will fly to Las Vegas on Monday in advance of his speech Tuesday at the 115th NAACP National Convention at Mandalay Bay, the White House said at the time.

On Wednesday, the president will address the UnidosUS Annual Conference at the MGM Grand.

^ 

Contact Ella Thompson at ethompson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @elladeethompson on X. Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

Photo of Trump rally gunman released
By Jill Colvin and Julie Carr Smyth Associated Press

The FBI identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, which is about 50 miles from the scene of the shooting.

FILE - Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani talks to reporters as he leaves the federal courthou ...
Judge throws out Rudy Giuliani’s bankruptcy case
By Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press

His creditors can now pursue other legal remedies to recoup at least some of the money they’re owed, such as getting a court order to seize his apartments and other assets.

