69°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Politics and Government

Presidential hopeful RFK Jr. and Tucker Carlson to speak at Las Vegas conference

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2023 - 11:37 am
 
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and wife Cheryl Hines wave with family members onstage at an event where ...
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and wife Cheryl Hines wave with family members onstage at an event where announced his run for president on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel, in Boston. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

Independent presidential candidate Robert “Bobby” F. Kennedy Jr. and political commentator Tucker Carlson will make appearances at a Las Vegas conference Monday.

Kennedy and Carlson will speak at the two-day RiskOn360! Global Success Conference at the Ahern Hotel, according to a Tuesday statement from RiskOn International, Inc.

“We are very pleased to welcome Bobby Kennedy Jr. as a speaker at the upcoming conference,” Milton “Todd” Ault III, executive chairman of RiskOn360 and host of the conference, said in the statement.

The conference begins at 10 a.m. Sunday and ends Monday evening. In addition to Kennedy and Carlson, the event will include Q&As, panel discussions and fireside chats about entrepreneurial growth, personal growth and development, finance, philanthropy, leadership and health and wellness, the statement said.

Kennedy, an environmental lawyer and writer, launched his presidential campaign as a Democrat but announced in October he was switching to run as an independent candidate. He has framed his campaign around environmental issues and economic policies, promising to rebuild water systems, clean up the environment and fix the country’s infrastructure.

Carlson, a former Fox News talk show host, will be the keynote speaker at the conference and is scheduled to speak at approximately 6 p.m. Monday.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
North Las Vegas homes have a Wall Street problem
North Las Vegas homes have a Wall Street problem
2
Graney: Knights’ day at White House had bipartisan feel
Graney: Knights’ day at White House had bipartisan feel
3
Former gov’s daughter, others accused of anti-police culture in county office
Former gov’s daughter, others accused of anti-police culture in county office
4
NTSB: Nevada failed to hold repeat speeder accountable before crash that killed 9
NTSB: Nevada failed to hold repeat speeder accountable before crash that killed 9
5
Deep-frying a Thanksgiving turkey? Here’s how not to do it
Deep-frying a Thanksgiving turkey? Here’s how not to do it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE – Election workers at the Allegheny County Election Division warehouse in Pittsburg ...
Under siege since 2020, election workers now face fentanyl-laced letters
By Christina A. Cassidy The Associated Press

The letters were just the latest worrisome disruption for election workers across the country who have been besieged by threats, harassment and intimidation since the 2020 presidential election.

More stories
Trump to bring campaign to Las Vegas
Trump to bring campaign to Las Vegas
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit Las Vegas this weekend
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit Las Vegas this weekend
GOP presidential hopefuls set to speak at Republican Jewish Coalition event
GOP presidential hopefuls set to speak at Republican Jewish Coalition event
Lombardo endorses former North Las Vegas mayor in congressional race
Lombardo endorses former North Las Vegas mayor in congressional race
Handful of GOP presidential hopefuls file for primary; most choose caucus
Handful of GOP presidential hopefuls file for primary; most choose caucus
Jacky Rosen adds $2.7M to campaign war chest
Jacky Rosen adds $2.7M to campaign war chest