Presidential hopeful RFK Jr. and Tucker Carlson to speak at Las Vegas conference

Independent presidential candidate Robert “Bobby” F. Kennedy Jr. and political commentator Tucker Carlson will make appearances at a Las Vegas conference Monday.

Kennedy and Carlson will speak at the two-day RiskOn360! Global Success Conference at the Ahern Hotel, according to a Tuesday statement from RiskOn International, Inc.

“We are very pleased to welcome Bobby Kennedy Jr. as a speaker at the upcoming conference,” Milton “Todd” Ault III, executive chairman of RiskOn360 and host of the conference, said in the statement.

The conference begins at 10 a.m. Sunday and ends Monday evening. In addition to Kennedy and Carlson, the event will include Q&As, panel discussions and fireside chats about entrepreneurial growth, personal growth and development, finance, philanthropy, leadership and health and wellness, the statement said.

Kennedy, an environmental lawyer and writer, launched his presidential campaign as a Democrat but announced in October he was switching to run as an independent candidate. He has framed his campaign around environmental issues and economic policies, promising to rebuild water systems, clean up the environment and fix the country’s infrastructure.

Carlson, a former Fox News talk show host, will be the keynote speaker at the conference and is scheduled to speak at approximately 6 p.m. Monday.

