Protesters rail against Sisolak, call rules on gatherings unfair

Amid chants and the occasional face mask, more than 100 people waved American flags and Trump signs at a rally outside the Sawyer Building against the governor and in support of the president Thursday evening.

“Know one thing, you do not matter to this governor, he’s taking your rights away,” Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald said at the protest at the state office building near downtown Las Vegas.

McDonald spoke earlier Thursday, arguing Gov. Steve Sisolak was enforcing “two different sets of rules” on public gatherings, with Black Lives Matter rallies getting more leniency, after two Nevada rallies for President Donald Trump were canceled.

Sisolak said Wednesday he had no involvement in the decision to shutter the events, which were to be held at the Las Vegas and Reno airports. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on McDonald’s accusations on Thursday.

Sisolak has mandated gatherings be limited to 50 people in Nevada and previously pointed to White House data that have suggested capping gatherings in Clark County at 10 people.

“How much is that COVID-19 down when you saw the fights at the MGM and the Wynn just the other night?” McDonald asked.

Henderson residents Christine and Harry Damalas said the disparity in the governor’s rules doesn’t make sense and therefore can’t be helping limit the virus. They cited the recent ruling on bar tops being reopened in Nevada restaurants, unless the bar top has a video poker machine, but standalone bars in Clark County remain shuttered.

“We’re tired of the Draconian mandate under Sisolak,” said Christine Damalas, 62.

Damalas said a Trump win in Nevada could be huge for the campaign, but the president hasn’t been here since February.

“This is campaign suppression,” she said.

Harry Damalas, 74, said that despite Trump’s location, he and his wife have campaigned about every week this summer through car parades and rallies.

“If it’s for Trump, I’m trying to come,” he said.

Sandy Boyer, 68, of northwest Las Vegas said she blames Sisolak for keeping the schools closed, which is directly affecting her granddaughter’s education.

“She has a learning disability and she can’t learn on a computer,” Boyer said.

McDonald claimed he’ll hold a protest Sunday night.

“Our lives matter just as much as BLM,” he said. “I’ll be damned if they’re going to make sure we don’t see our president.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.